Stone Sour release new song Taipei Person/Allah Tea

Stone Sour have released new song Taipei Person/Allah Tea, taken from their upcoming sixth album Hydrograd.

Following on from Song #3 and Fabuless, it’s the third song to be unveiled ahead of Hydrograd’s June 30 release date.

Speaking previously about the album, frontman Corey Taylor said: “We have six singles on this album. I’m really excited – this album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.

“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”

The band also recently announced a 21-date European tour with The Pretty Reckless.

Nov 15: Copenhagen The Gray Hall, Denmark

Nov 16: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden

Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway

Nov 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany

Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belgium

Nov 23: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands

Nov 24: Paris Bataclan, France

Nov 26: Luxembourg Luxepo, Luxembourg

Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Nov 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

Nov 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK

Dec 04: London O2 Academy Briston, UK

Dec 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany

Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy

Hydrograd is released June 30 via Roadrunner Records, and is available to pre-order now.

Stone Sour Hydrograd tracklist

YSIF Taipei Person/Allah Tea Knievel Has Landed Hydrograd Song #3 Fabuless The Witness Trees Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) Thanks God It’s Over St. Marie Mercy Whiplash Pants Friday Knights Somebody Stole My Eyes When The Fever Broke

Stone Sour’s Corey Taylor plays acoustic version of Song #3