Stone Sour release new song Taipei Person/Allah Tea

Stone Sour have released new song Taipei Person/Allah Tea, taken from their upcoming sixth album Hydrograd.
Following on from Song #3 and Fabuless, it’s the third song to be unveiled ahead of Hydrograd’s June 30 release date.
Speaking previously about the album, frontman Corey Taylor said: “We have six singles on this album. I’m really excited – this album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.
“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”
The band also recently announced a 21-date European tour with The Pretty Reckless.
Stone Sour 2017 European tour dates
Nov 15: Copenhagen The Gray Hall, Denmark
Nov 16: Stockholm Annexet, Sweden
Nov 17: Oslo Sentrum Scene, Norway
Nov 19: Frankfurt Jahrhunderthalle, Germany
Nov 20: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany
Nov 22: Brussels AB, Belgium
Nov 23: Eindhoven Klokgebouw, Netherlands
Nov 24: Paris Bataclan, France
Nov 26: Luxembourg Luxepo, Luxembourg
Nov 27: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany
Nov 29: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK
Nov 30: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK
Dec 01: Brighton Centre, UK
Dec 04: London O2 Academy Briston, UK
Dec 05: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK
Dec 08: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK
Dec 10: Cologne Palladium, Germany
Dec 11: Munich Zenith, Germany
Dec 12: Vienna Gasometer, Austria
Dec 14: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland
Dec 15: Milan Alcatraz, Italy
Hydrograd is released June 30 via Roadrunner Records, and is available to pre-order now.
Stone Sour Hydrograd tracklist
- YSIF
- Taipei Person/Allah Tea
- Knievel Has Landed
- Hydrograd
- Song #3
- Fabuless
- The Witness Trees
- Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I)
- Thanks God It’s Over
- St. Marie
- Mercy
- Whiplash Pants
- Friday Knights
- Somebody Stole My Eyes
- When The Fever Broke