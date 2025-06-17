Noah Weiland, son of late Stone Temple Pilots and Velvet Revolver frontman Scott Weiland, has released a cover of the latter's 2004 classic Slither, and it comes with a video that's likely to be the strangest thing you'll watch this week.

"The video is supposed to be like a gnarly fever dream," Weiland tells Rolling Stone. "One second I’m running away from my own demons, the next I’m lusting over a girl that I have a crush on trying to save her. I even get a visit from my father in the dream as well, which is something that happens to me in real life as well."

The video, which Weiland made using AI on his iPhone while lying in bed, also features appearances from Guns N' Roses' Slash and Duff McKagan, who at one point appear to engage in a passionate kiss while caught in a swirling whirlpool made entirely of money, a two-headed cat, and Spiderman.

The video also features an appearance by guitarist Spencer Carr Reed, who worked with Weiland Jr. on last year's cover of Stone Temple Pilots' Sex Type Thing, in addition to collaborating on his original material.

"I don’t want my entire identity based off my father’s work," Weiland says. "I would rather make music on my own terms that is true to myself but the fans will love as well."

Last year, Weiland and Reed worked together on Time Will Tell, an updated version of a recording initially made by Scott Weiland as a solo track, claiming they were only releasing it following an extortion threat made by an anonymous blackmailer.

Weiland, who has been releasing music for five years, launched a solo single, 3009, last month, and an EP, Crashout Junkie, is on the way.