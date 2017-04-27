Stone Sour return with epic new track Fabuless

Stone Sour have marked their return with a video for brand new track Fabuless.

It’s the first material from Corey Taylor and co’s upcoming album Hydrograd, which will launch on June 30 via Roadrunner Records

The video was directed by Paul Brown and comes just days after Stone Sour revealed a mysterious teaser video on their website, leading to speculation that a release from the band was imminent. Now the first track from the follow-up to House Of Gold & Bones Part 2 is out and available to purchase.

Taylor previously said of the album: “We just destroyed it and it sounds incredible. Everyone is saying the same thing – not only are the songs good, but the energy is incredible because it has that live vibe.

“This is not beat-detected, auto-tuned or pitch-corrected. It’s so bad ass it’s not even funny.”

He added: “We have six singles on this album. I’m really excited – this album is great because it’s got elements of everything. It’s got the heavy energy of the 80s, there’s punk moments, there’s hard rock moments – all the great amalgam of music.

“There’s even jazz and hip-hop moments, it’s really, really cool. It’s probably the coolest album I’ve made since the first Slipknot album. I feel very confident making that statement because it’s so good.”

Stone Sour have also opened pre-orders for Hyrdograd, while a full tracklist and album artwork can be seen below.

They’ll tour across North America with Korn this summer and UK dates are being planned.

Stone Sour Hydrograd tracklist

YSIF Taipei Person/Allah Tea Knievel Has Landed Hydrograd Song #3 Fabuless The Witness Trees Rose Red Violent Blue (This Song Is Dumb & So Am I) Thanks God It’s Over St. Marie Mercy Whiplash Pants Friday Knights Somebody Stole My Eyes When The Fever Broke

Are Stone Sour about to drop the album that’ll define their career?