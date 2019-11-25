Steve Hackett announces Seconds Out tour for 2020

Steve Hackett has announced he'll play the whole of iconic Genesis 1977 live album Seconds Out on tour next year.

The Seconds Out + More! tour will visit some of the same venues Genesis played on that 1977 tour. There will also be additional material, including Hackett's solo concert favourite The Steppes to celebrate the 40th birthday of his fourth solo album Defector.

Hackett says: “I’m thrilled to bring Seconds Out back to life, featuring Genesis material at its most exciting and virtuosic, this time with all numbers played in full plus additional surprises."

Seconds Out was the hugely successful double album recorded on Genesis’ 1977 concert tour together with The Cinema Show, from their 1976 tour, and featured Hackett on guitar alongside Mike Rutherford, Tony Banks and Phil Collins, who had taken on the role of vocalist, following the departure of Peter Gabriel.

The tour included music from each of the six studio albums from Hackett's time in Genesis and marked his final recordings with the band as he left to pursue his solo career upon its completion. The album was reissued on half-speed mastered vinyl earlier this year.

Tickets for the Seconds Out + More! tour go will go on sale at 10am this coming Friday (November 29) from venue box offices and from My Tickets.

Last month, Hackett released Genesis Revisited Band and Orchestra: Live at the Royal Festival Hall which was recorded at the London venue in October 2018.



(Image credit: The Publicity Connection)

Steve Hackett: Seconds Out + More! UK tour

Nov 01: Brighton Dome

Nov 02: Cardiff St. David's Hall

Nov 03: Stoke Victoria Hall

Nov 05/06: London The Palladium

Nov 08: Edinburgh Playhouse

Nov 09: Dundee Caird Hall

Nov 10: Carlisle The Sands Centre

Nov 12: Newcastle O2 City Hall

Nov 14: Scunthorpe The Baths Hall

Nov 15: Bradford St. George's Concert Hall

Nov 16: Southampton Mayflower Theatre

Nov 17: Cambridge Corn Exchange

Nov 18: Oxford New Theatre

Nov 20: Guildford G20

Nov 21: Bexhill-On-Sea De Lar Warr Pavilion

Nov 23: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 25: Manchester O2 Apollo

Mar 27: Leicester De Montfort Hall

Nov 28: Basingstoke Anvil

Nov 30: Liverpool Philharmonic

Dec 01: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall