Genesis live album Seconds Out to get new vinyl reissue

Seconds Out, the 1977 Genesis live album recorded mostly on the band's 1977 Wind & Wuthering tour is to be reissued on vinyl in June.

Although it's been reissued several times, including a 5.1mix with the 2009 Genesis Live 1973-2007, the new vinyl reissue comes on heavyweight vinyl and using half speed mastering technology at the world-famous Abbey Road Studios.

This is the same technique that was used for the 2015 run of vinyl Peter Gabriel reissues, although unlike those, Seconds Out is believed to play at 33rpm instead of the 45rpm for the Gabriel releases.

The new half-speed mastered reissue of Seconds Out will be released through Virgin/UMC on June 7.