Sólstafir release video for Her Fall From Grace

Icelandic post-rock quartet Sólstafir have released a brand new music video for the song Her Fall From Grace. The song is taken from the band's upcoming album Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love which will be released through Season Of Mist on November 6. You can watch the video in full below.

"We present to you the next single from our upcoming album Endless Twilight of Codependent Love entitled, Her Fall From Grace. We hope you enjoy it and take from it what you need," says vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason.

Endless Twilight of Codependent Love was recorded at the Sundlaugin Studio (Iceland), where previous albums Svartir Sandar, Ótta and Berdreyminn were also recorded by producer Birgir Jón Birgisson (Sigur Rós, Alcest, Damien Rice).

The striking album artwork is taken from Johann Baptist Zwecker's 1864 watercolour of The Lady Of The Mountain.

Pre-order Endless Twilight of Codependent Love.