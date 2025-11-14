The 12 best new metal songs you need to hear right now

Is it just us, or is Christmas coming early this year? And we don't mean in the "ooh, look at the goodies we've got" (though we'll get to those), but it feels like we'd not even had Halloween when Christmas lights started going up around us. Bah, humbug.

Still, best not to linger amidst the onset of winter. Here are the results of last week's vote! The noisy hardcore of Ronker clawed its way to third place, while NWOBHM revivalists Tailgunner took a very respectable second. But once again taking the crown - and by some margin - were German industrial-goths Lord Of The Lost, adding another victory to their tally.

This week we've got plenty of up-and-coming bands to share with you, from Poppy and Heriot to Mothica, Knife Bride and Blackwater Holylight. All of this, plus new music from Hacktivist and Megadeth, covering everything from black metal and thrash to alt. metal and metalcore. As ever, we need you to tell us which songs excite you most, so don't forget to cast your vote in the poll below - and have an excellent weekend!

Poppy - Bruised Sky

Poppy is clearly making a bid for breakout metal album of 2026. With new album Empty Hands due on January 23, the hyperpop maverick has doubled down on her heaviest inclinations with new single Bruised Sky, slinging massive riffs and snarls that are still massive and anthemic. We'll know just how anthemic when she returns to the UK for a headline tour in March.

POPPY - Bruised Sky (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Heriot - Commander Of Pain

Currently on their first US tour alongside Jinjer and Trivium, Heriot are offering the first taste of new music since last year's phenomenal debut Devoured By The Mouth Of Hell. Titled Commander Of Pain, the track sees the UK upstarts leaning into the heaviest elements of their sound, doubling down on death metal influences whilst maintaining a sludgy, punishing low-end that menaces like a behemoth of the deeps. New album in 2026? We can but hope.

HERIOT - Commander of Pain (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Megadeth - I Don't Care

Don't let the fact that four decades have passed since Megadeth's debut, Dave Mustaine is as belligerent and snotty as ever on new single I Don't Care. Facing down retirement with a sneer and some flashy guitar licks, the band's self-titled swansong is due January 23 and marks the beginning of the end for one of The Big Four. Celebrate 'em while you can.

Megadeth - I Don't Care (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Hacktivist - Masquerade

The nu metal revival might be in full swing, but bands like Hacktivist prove the fusion of hip hop and metal doesn't have to be fixed in the 90s. The UK band's grime-infused take on rap metal also injects an impressive technical prowess into the music, keeping spine-juddering grooves whilst sounding distinctly modern.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

HACKTIVIST - MASQUERADE (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Blackwater Holylight - Heavy, Why?

Like sinking to the bottom of the ocean and finding serenity, Blackwater Holylight's latest single Heavy, Why? offers beauty beneath a sea of melancholic melody. Fuzzy shoegaze-like tones meet doomy low-end in a gorgeous mix that has us very excited for new album Not Here Not Gone, due out January 30.

Blackwater Holylight - Heavy, Why? (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Einar Solberg - Stella Mortua (ft. The Norwegian Radio Orchestra)

Vocalist for prog metallers Leprous, Einar Solberg is very familiar with grandiose compositions. Even so, his latest solo single, Stella Mortua is a step up, seeing the Norwegian singer team up with the Norwegian Radio Orchestra for a stark, gorgeous and moving track which also lets him unleash some impressive snarls amidst swirls of symphonic metal towards the song's climax.

EINAR SOLBERG feat. The Norwegian Radio Orchestra – Stella Mortua (OFFICIAL VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Knife Bride - Alone At The Altar

There's something irrepressibly joyous about the riff to Alone At The Altar, the latest single from Brighton alt. metallers Knife Bride. Hyperactive and bounding in a way that reminds us of SO WHAT era While She Sleeps, the track offers a great showcase of KB's fusion of metalcore and alt. metal. Out on tour with Svalbard later this month, we reckon you'll wanna get down early to hear this lot if you love anthemic, uplifting tunes.

KNIFE BRIDE - alone at the altar (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Annalynn - BIOS

Mainstays of Thailand's metalcore scene for over two decades, Annalynn unfortunately earned some notoriety in 2024 when it was revealed former frontman Nathaphon “Bon” Jutathaveewan admitted to faking a cancer diagnosis to raise money from fans to pay off his debts without his bandmates' knowledge. It could've spelt the end of the band, but instead the remaining members have booted him from the group and continued as a four-piece, new single BIOS showing the band fired up and ready to clatter skulls.

Annalynn - BIOS (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Windswept - The Potion

Winter is almost upon us, though you'd be feeling the chill from Windswept's The Potion even if it was Arizona in June. The Ukrainian black metallers latest single is an epic blast-to-the-face, a raging vortex of blast-beats giving way to a cascading riff that makes you want to sprint across frozen plains. Taken from new album The Devil's Vertep, out December 12, it's all the persuasion you should need to give this lot a blast.

Windswept - The Potion (Official Audio) - YouTube Watch On

Mothica - Evergreen Misery

It's now been a decade since Mothica first started releasing music, but the singer is seemingly eyeing up her heaviest era yet after signing with SharpTone records. There's a distinct air of Bring Me The Horizon/Spiritbox style alt.metal/metalcore to new single Evergreen Misery, a track that makes great use of her voice against thumping, hammering riffs.

MOTHICA - EVERGREEN MISERY (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

Hokka - In The Darkness

The former frontman of Finland's Blind Channel, Joel Hokka got a taste of fame when his band blew up after featuring in Eurovision in 2021. Now he's struck out solo, teaming up with ex-Rasmus guitarist Pauli Rantasalmi to try something different. Fans of Blind Channel's nu metal inspired bounce will likely be disappointed by debut single In The Darkness, but if you went in on "the Backstreet Boys of metal", Hokka is certainly staking his claim on that title with this debut single.

HOKKA - In The Darkness (OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO) - YouTube Watch On

Ancient Settlers - A Monument Restored

With two new vocalists in the form of Nia Creak and Noelia Fernández Jiménez, Ancient Settlers are showing off what they can do on new single A Monument Restored. Crashing, Iron Maiden-via-Entombed riffs evoke a sense of grandeur, while Nia and Noelia trade vocals to dazzling effect. Taken from their new EP Autumnus (Revisited), a re-recorded take on their 2021 debut EP with the new line-up.