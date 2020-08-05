Sólstafir stream brand 11-minute new song Akkeri

Icelandic post-rockers Sólstafir have streamed a brand new song, the 11-minute long Akkir. It's the first new music to be released from the band's upcoming album Endless Twilight Of Codependent Love. You can listen to the song in full below.

“You can never foresee band magic,” explains vocalist Aðalbjörn Tryggvason. “The whole purpose of this is cooking up magic. And if you're cooking up magic with four or five weirdos, you can never foresee what's going to happen. You can't buy that. You have to live it or grow it.”

Sólstafir will release Endless Twilight of Codependent Love through Season Of Mist on November 6. The album was recorded at the Sundlaugin Studio (Iceland), where previous albums Svartir Sandar, Ótta and Berdreyminn were also recorded by producer Birgir Jón Birgisson (Sigur Rós, Alcest, Damien Rice).

The striking album artwork is taken from Johann Baptist Zwecker's 1864 watercolour of The Lady Of The Mountain.