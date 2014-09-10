Solemn Sun reveal EP, tour details

Solemn Sun have revealed details of their upcoming EP and a UK tour.

The band, formerly known as Jim Lockey And The Solemn Sun, release the Solemn Sun EP on October 13. A ‘debut’ single, Josef, was made available in July.

A UK tour kicks off in Leeds on November 7, however the original venue – Leeds Cockpit – was today closed permanently. The show will now take place at the city’s Key Club.

Solemn Sun EP tracklist

Josef 2. 30 10 3. Children 4. Ruin 5. I Saw

Solemn Sun UK tour

Nov 7: Leeds Key Club

Nov 8: Glasgow King Tut’s

Nov 10: Nottingham Bodega

Nov 11: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge

Nov 13: London Oslo

Nov 14: Southampton Joiners