Solemn Sun reveal EP, tour details

Solemn Sun have revealed details of their upcoming EP and a UK tour.
The band, formerly known as Jim Lockey And The Solemn Sun, release the Solemn Sun EP on October 13. A ‘debut’ single, Josef, was made available in July.
A UK tour kicks off in Leeds on November 7, however the original venue – Leeds Cockpit – was today closed permanently. The show will now take place at the city’s Key Club.
Solemn Sun EP tracklist
- Josef 2. 30 10 3. Children 4. Ruin 5. I Saw
Solemn Sun UK tour
Nov 7: Leeds Key Club
Nov 8: Glasgow King Tut’s
Nov 10: Nottingham Bodega
Nov 11: Birmingham Sunflower Lounge
Nov 13: London Oslo
Nov 14: Southampton Joiners