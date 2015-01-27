Skyharbor and Sleepmakeswaves to tour UK

Skyharbor and Sleepmakeswaves have confirmed a co-headlining UK tour in March.
They’re joined by Polish outfit Tides From Nebula as opening act for the five dates, which are part of a wider European trip.
Skyharbor – fronted by returned TesseracT frontman Dan Tompkins – released their second album Guiding Lights in November.
Instrumentalists Sleepmakeswaves launched latest album Love Of Cartography last year. It’s been nominated for an ARIA Award – the equivalent of home nation Australia’s Grammys.
Skyharbor, Sleepmakeswaves, Tides From Nebula UK dates
Mar 16: London Underworld
Mar 17: Manchester Roadhouse
Mar 18: Glasgow Cathouse
Mar 19: Bristol Exchange
Mar 20: Southampton Joiners