Skyharbor and Sleepmakeswaves to tour UK

Skyharbor and Sleepmakeswaves have confirmed a co-headlining UK tour in March.

They’re joined by Polish outfit Tides From Nebula as opening act for the five dates, which are part of a wider European trip.

Skyharbor – fronted by returned TesseracT frontman Dan Tompkins – released their second album Guiding Lights in November.

Instrumentalists Sleepmakeswaves launched latest album Love Of Cartography last year. It’s been nominated for an ARIA Award – the equivalent of home nation Australia’s Grammys.

Mar 16: London Underworld

Mar 17: Manchester Roadhouse

Mar 18: Glasgow Cathouse

Mar 19: Bristol Exchange

Mar 20: Southampton Joiners