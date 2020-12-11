Riverside launch live We Got Used To Us video

Polish prog rock quartet Riverside have released a new live clip of the band performing We Got Used To Us. It's taken from the band's upcoming live album Lost'n'Found - Live In Tilburg, which will be released through InsideOut Music on December 11. Previously it had only been available as a limited self-released fanclub/tour-edition.

"It was a remarkable concert," says mainman Mariusz Duda. "During the Love, Fear And The Time Machine Tour 2015", the band were in excellent shape, and although we were promoting our more song-oriented side, we played such compositions as Hyperactive or Egoist Hedonist. On top of that, there is a 20-minute version of Escalator Shrine and a special, unique version of The Same River with a modified intro. The fact that it was one of the last concerts with Piotr Grudziński makes it even more emotional and memorable. Riverside have always tasted best live. On this release, their music has an exceptional, unique flavour.”

The band have also announced that their Out Of Myself debut-album from 2003 is receiving a much overdue re-issue and first ever release via InsideOutMusic worldwide (outside of Poland!). Already available digitally via all download/streaming outlets by now, the new physical editions will be released on February 12th, 2021.

Out Of Myself will be made available as Special Edition CD digipak & sticker and as LP on 180g vinyl, with the entire album on CD as bonus. This re-issue also comes with artwork by Travis Smith (Opeth, Devin Townsend, Psychotic Waltz, etc.) and was re-mastered by Dan Swanö/Unisound (Katatonia, Opeth, Nightingale, etc.).

