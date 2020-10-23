Riverside announce new live album and release live clip of Hyperactive

Polish prog rock quartet Riverside have released a new live clip of the band performing Hyperactive. It's taken from the band's just announced new live album Lost'n'Found - Live In Tilburg, which will be released through InsideOut Music on December 11. Previously it had only been available as a limited self-released fanclub/tour-edition.

As the title implies performing Lost'n'Found - Live In Tilburg was recorded at the Netherlands venue during the band's 2015 Love, Fear And The Time Machine tour and as such documents the group’s last tour with original guitarist and founding member Piotr Grudzinski who sadly died in 2016. You can watch the video and see artwork and tracklisting below.

“We're really pleased to tell you that our live release Lost’n’Found - Live in Tilburg with a concert from the Love, Fear And The Time Machine Tour 2015 recorded at the fantastic 013 venue in Tilburg, The Netherlands, will be officially released later this year via InsideOutMusic," says mianman Mariusz Duda.

"The tour promoting Love, Fear And The Time Machine was groundbreaking, exceptional, and, as it turned out later, also the last one with Piotr Grudziński. We played, among others, a special version of The Same River and a 20-minute version of Escalator Shrine."

Lost’n’Found - Live in Tilburg will be released as limited mediabook 2CD+DVD (the concert will be available on DVD for the first time ever), as gatefold 3LP on 180g. vinyl with the full concert on two CD’s as bonus and as digital album.

Pre-order Lost’n’Found - Live in Tilburg.

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Riverside: Lost'N'Found - Live In Tilburg

1.