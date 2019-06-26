Rammstein announce 2020 stadium tour

Rammstein have announced a European stadium tour for 2020.
The tour begins in May 2020 and includes shows in Germany, Austria, Poland, Holland, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Denmark and Northern Ireland.
The band plan to announce additional UK dates.
Rammstein 2020 Stadium Tour
May 25: Klagenfurt Wörthersee Stadion, Austria
May 29: Leipzig Red Bull Arena, Germany
Jun 02: Stuttgart Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany
Jun 06: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
jun 07: Zurich Letzigrund, Switzerland
Jun 10: Ostend Event Site, Belgium
Jun 17: Belfast Boucher Road Playing Field, Northern Ireland
Jun 24: Nijmegen Goffertpark, Holland
Jun 27: Düsseldorf Merkur Spiel-Arena, Germany
Jul 01: Hamburg Volksparkstadion, Germany
Jul 04: Berlin Olympiastadion, Germany
Jul 09: Lyon Groupama Stadium, France
Jul 13: Turin Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino, Italy
Jul 17: Warsaw PGE Narodowy, Poland
Jul 21: Tallinn Song Festival Grounds, Estonia
Jul 26: Trondheim Granåsen, Norway
Jul 31: Gothenburg Ullevi Stadium, Sweden
Aug 04: Aarhus Ceres Park, Denmark
Rammstein’s new self-titled album debuted at no.1 in 14 countries when it was released in May 2019.
The follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da hit the top spot in Germany, Belgium, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Austria and Canada.
It also made an impact in the top five in other counties, while it smashed into the Billboard charts at no. 9 – cracking the top 10 in the US for the very first time.