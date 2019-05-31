Rammstein celebrate chart success as new album storms to no.1 in 14 countries

Rammstein are celebrating after their new self-titled studio album debuted at no.1 in 14 countries.

The follow-up to 2009’s Liebe ist für alle da has been a huge success and hit the top spot in Germany, Belgium, Denmark, France, the Netherlands, Norway, Finland, Estonia, Portugal, Poland, Russia, Switzerland, Austria and Canada.

It also made an impact in the top five in other counties, while it smashed into the Billboard charts at no. 9 – cracking the top 10 in the US for the very first time.

President and CEO of Universal Music Central Europe and Deutsche Grammophon Frank Briegmann tells Billboard: “With their untitled new album, Rammstein is going straight to the top of the charts in 14 countries so far – very likely that more countries will follow.

“In Sweden, Italy, Spain, Australia, Czech Republic, Latvia, Lithuania, and the UK, the album made it into the top five. A special achievement is the album’s entry at no. 9 of the Billboard charts, making it the bands first top 10 album in the US.”

Billboard report that the record shifted 270,000 units in the band’s homeland of Germany, while the singles Deutschland and Radio have been streamed more than 150 million times since they launched.

Earlier this week, Rammstein released a NSFW video for their latest single Ausländer to mark the start of their European tour, which will continue on June 1 in Barcelona.