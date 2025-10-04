Kraftwerk announce their first UK and Ireland tour for eight years
Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk will play 15 dates across the Uk and Ireland in May and June
Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have announced their first UK and Ireland tour for eight years!
The band, led by founder Ralf Hutter, will bring their long-running and constantly upgraded Multimedia Tour which began back in 2012 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, to the UK for their first consolidated run of UK and Ireland live dates since 2017.
Kicking off at Dublin's Bord Gais Energy Theatre on May 17, the tour runs through to Edinburgh Playhouse on June 9 and features tow dates at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on June 4 and 5.
Tickets go on sale on Friday October 10 at 9am. You can see the full lust of dates and ticket details below.
Kraftwerk UK Tour Dates 2026
May 17: Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre
May 18: Belfast Waterfront Hall
May 21: Wolverhampton Civic Hall
May 22: Manchester O2 Apollo
May 25: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall
May 27: Stockton Globe
May 29: Sheffield City Hall
May 30: Brighton Centre
Jun 1: Bristol Beacon
Jun 2: Bournemouth International Centre
Jun 4: London Royal Albert Hall
Jun 5: London Royal Albert Hall
Jun 7: Liverpool Empire Theatre
Jun 8: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall
Jun 9: Edinburgh Plahouse
