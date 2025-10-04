Kraftwerk announce their first UK and Ireland tour for eight years

Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk have announced their first UK and Ireland tour for eight years!

The band, led by founder Ralf Hutter, will bring their long-running and constantly upgraded Multimedia Tour which began back in 2012 at the Museum of Modern Art in New York, to the UK for their first consolidated run of UK and Ireland live dates since 2017.

Kicking off at Dublin's Bord Gais Energy Theatre on May 17, the tour runs through to Edinburgh Playhouse on June 9 and features tow dates at London's prestigious Royal Albert Hall on June 4 and 5.

Tickets go on sale on Friday October 10 at 9am. You can see the full lust of dates and ticket details below.

(Image credit: Kraftwerk)

May 17: Dublin Bord Gais Energy Theatre

May 18: Belfast Waterfront Hall

May 21: Wolverhampton Civic Hall

May 22: Manchester O2 Apollo

May 25: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

May 27: Stockton Globe

May 29: Sheffield City Hall

May 30: Brighton Centre

Jun 1: Bristol Beacon

Jun 2: Bournemouth International Centre

Jun 4: London Royal Albert Hall

Jun 5: London Royal Albert Hall

Jun 7: Liverpool Empire Theatre

Jun 8: Nottingham Royal Concert Hall

Jun 9: Edinburgh Plahouse

Get tickets.