Ramblin’ Man adds Glenn Hughes, Supersonic Blues Machine

Glenn Hughes has been confirmed for this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.
The Black Country Communion and former Deep Purple man is among the latest batch of artists to join the UK lineup, which also features Supersonic Blues Machine, Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell, former Wishbone Ash man Martin Turner and Steve’N’Seagulls.
The festival will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 28-30.
Hughes says: “Looking forward to returning to the UK to play at Ramblin’ Man Fair with a selection of songs from my new album Resonate and from the deep well of my musical history. It’s gonna be a rock show.”
Ramblin’ Man Fair will also mark the first time that Supersonic Blues Machine have played in the UK.
Fabrizio Grossi and co say in a statement: “We are extremely excited to play for the first time in the UK – it means so much for all of us.
“The amount of love and requests from the fans has been a solid one since before West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco was released, and knowing that our invitation to Ramblin’ Man Fair was largely motivated by the fans submissions, it makes it a dream come true.”
Other artists so far confirmed include Black Star Riders, Danny Worsnop, ZZ Top, Saxon, Extreme, Dokken, Blues Pills, Kansas, Magnum, Focus, Joanne Shaw Taylor, the Quireboys and Rival Sons.
Find the full list of artists and stages below.
Tickets for the 2017 Ramblin’ Man Fair are available from the official festival site.
Ramblin’ Man Fair 2017 lineup
July 28
Main stage
Saxon
Last In Line
The Graham Bonnet Band
July 29-30
Main stage
ZZ Top
Extreme
Dokken
Black Star Riders
Glenn Hughes
Supersonic Blues Machine
Blues Pills
Monster Truck
Danny Worsnop
British Lion
Jared James Nichols
Colour Of Noise
Prog In The Park stage
Kansas
Magnum
Focus
Iamthemorning
The Gift
Martin Turner
Blues stage
Joanne Shaw Taylor
The Quireboys
Big Boy Bloater
Aaron Keylock
Tyler Bryant
Outlaw Country Stage
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Dan Baird & Homemade Sin
Ghoultown
Whiskey Dick
Jessica Lynn
Steve’N’Seagulls
Grooverider stage
Rival Sons
Vintage Caravan
The Picture Books
Dirty Thrills
Lionize
Mike Campbell