Ramblin’ Man adds Glenn Hughes, Supersonic Blues Machine

Glenn Hughes has been confirmed for this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair.

The Black Country Communion and former Deep Purple man is among the latest batch of artists to join the UK lineup, which also features Supersonic Blues Machine, Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell, former Wishbone Ash man Martin Turner and Steve’N’Seagulls.

The festival will take place at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 28-30.

Hughes says: “Looking forward to returning to the UK to play at Ramblin’ Man Fair with a selection of songs from my new album Resonate and from the deep well of my musical history. It’s gonna be a rock show.”

Ramblin’ Man Fair will also mark the first time that Supersonic Blues Machine have played in the UK.

Fabrizio Grossi and co say in a statement: “We are extremely excited to play for the first time in the UK – it means so much for all of us.

“The amount of love and requests from the fans has been a solid one since before West Of Flushing, South Of Frisco was released, and knowing that our invitation to Ramblin’ Man Fair was largely motivated by the fans submissions, it makes it a dream come true.”

Other artists so far confirmed include Black Star Riders, Danny Worsnop, ZZ Top, Saxon, Extreme, Dokken, Blues Pills, Kansas, Magnum, Focus, Joanne Shaw Taylor, the Quireboys and Rival Sons.

Find the full list of artists and stages below.

Tickets for the 2017 Ramblin’ Man Fair are available from the official festival site.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2017 lineup

July 28

Main stage

Saxon

Last In Line

The Graham Bonnet Band

July 29-30

Main stage

ZZ Top

Extreme

Dokken

Black Star Riders

Glenn Hughes

Supersonic Blues Machine

Blues Pills

Monster Truck

Danny Worsnop

British Lion

Jared James Nichols

Colour Of Noise

Prog In The Park stage

Kansas

Magnum

Focus

Iamthemorning

The Gift

Martin Turner

Blues stage

Joanne Shaw Taylor

The Quireboys

Big Boy Bloater

Aaron Keylock

Tyler Bryant

Outlaw Country Stage

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Dan Baird & Homemade Sin

Ghoultown

Whiskey Dick

Jessica Lynn

Steve’N’Seagulls

Grooverider stage

Rival Sons

Vintage Caravan

The Picture Books

Dirty Thrills

Lionize

Mike Campbell

Black Star Riders, Aaron Keylock, for Ramblin’ Man Fair