Black Star Riders, Aaron Keylock, for Ramblin’ Man Fair

Black Star Riders have been added to this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair bill.

They’re among the latest batch of artists to join the lineup which also features Aaron Keylock, Danny Worsnop, Tyler Bryant And The Shakedown and Lionize.

Black Star Riders vocalist and guitarist Ricky Warwick says: “BSR are delighted to make their Ramblin’ Man debut at this year’s festival.

“Having played there last year with Thin Lizzy and Warwick/Johnson, I can vouch for what a wonderful and atmospheric experience it is. Black Star Riders will be ready and primed!”

Last week it was announced that an extra day had been added to the festival, which will be held at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 28-30.

Other artists so far confirmed include ZZ Top, Saxon, Extreme, Dokken, Blues Pills, Kansas, Magnum, Focus, Joanne Shaw Taylor, the Quireboys and Rival Sons.

Find the full list of artists and stages below.

Tickets for the 2017 Ramblin’ Man Fair are available from the official festival site.

Ramblin’ Man Fair 2017 lineup

July 28

Main stage

Saxon

Last In Line

The Graham Bonnet Band

July 29-30

Main stage

ZZ Top

Extreme

Dokken

Black Star Riders

Blues Pills

Monster Truck

Danny Worsnop

British Lion

Jared James Nichols

Colour Of Noise

Prog In The Park stage

Kansas

Magnum

Focus

Iamthemorning

The Gift

Blues stage

Joanne Shaw Taylor

The Quireboys

Big Boy Bloater

Aaron Keylock

Tyler Bryant

Outlaw Country Stage

The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band

Dan Baird & Homemade Sin

Ghoultown

Whiskey Dick

Jessica Lynn

Grooverider stage

Rival Sons

Vintage Caravan

The Picture Books

Dirty Thrills

Lionize

Live: Ramblin' Man Fair