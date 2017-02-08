Black Star Riders, Aaron Keylock, for Ramblin’ Man Fair

Black Star Riders have been added to this year’s Ramblin’ Man Fair bill.
They’re among the latest batch of artists to join the lineup which also features Aaron Keylock, Danny Worsnop, Tyler Bryant And The Shakedown and Lionize.
Black Star Riders vocalist and guitarist Ricky Warwick says: “BSR are delighted to make their Ramblin’ Man debut at this year’s festival.
“Having played there last year with Thin Lizzy and Warwick/Johnson, I can vouch for what a wonderful and atmospheric experience it is. Black Star Riders will be ready and primed!”
Last week it was announced that an extra day had been added to the festival, which will be held at Mote Park in Maidstone, Kent, between July 28-30.
Other artists so far confirmed include ZZ Top, Saxon, Extreme, Dokken, Blues Pills, Kansas, Magnum, Focus, Joanne Shaw Taylor, the Quireboys and Rival Sons.
Find the full list of artists and stages below.
Tickets for the 2017 Ramblin’ Man Fair are available from the official festival site.
Ramblin’ Man Fair 2017 lineup
July 28
Main stage
Saxon
Last In Line
The Graham Bonnet Band
July 29-30
Main stage
ZZ Top
Extreme
Dokken
Black Star Riders
Blues Pills
Monster Truck
Danny Worsnop
British Lion
Jared James Nichols
Colour Of Noise
Prog In The Park stage
Kansas
Magnum
Focus
Iamthemorning
The Gift
Blues stage
Joanne Shaw Taylor
The Quireboys
Big Boy Bloater
Aaron Keylock
Tyler Bryant
Outlaw Country Stage
The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band
Dan Baird & Homemade Sin
Ghoultown
Whiskey Dick
Jessica Lynn
Grooverider stage
Rival Sons
Vintage Caravan
The Picture Books
Dirty Thrills
Lionize