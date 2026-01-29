"Mars was forced to admit under oath that his statements were false": Mötley Crüe claim comprehensive victory in legal battle with Mick Mars
Mick Mars must pay Mötley Crüe a portion of the advance he received for shows in which he did not subsequently perform
Mötley Crüe have claimed a major victory in their legal battle with former guitarist Mick Mars. The two parties have waged a bitter and public back-and-forth since Mars announced his retirement from touring with the band in 2022 due to his ongoing battle with the degenerative disease Ankylosing Spondylitis.
In April 2024, Mars filed a lawsuit alleging that the band wanted to cut his share in profits from their earnings (Mars owned a 25% share in Mötley Crüe Inc), and claimed that he never resigned from the band but merely retired from touring. He also accused bassist Nikki Sixx of not playing live during the previous year's Stadium Tour with Def Leppard.
Now, an independent arbitrator, Hon. Patrick J. Walsh, has ruled in favour of Sixx, singer Vince Neil and drummer Tommy Lee, and demanded that Mars pay Mötley Crüe Inc a portion of the advance that he received for the band’s tour for concerts in which he did not perform.
"Mars was given a $1,500,000 advance in exchange for his agreement to perform 138 shows," Walsh concludes. "He understood when he received the advance that it was an advance and that he had to pay it back if he stopped touring. Mars stopped touring. Therefore, he must pay it back. Mars is ordered to pay to MCI the pro rata rate for the shows he missed between September 2021 and today. He is not required to pay for shows that have not taken place."
Mötley Crüe have released a statement expressing their delight at the decision and stating that Mars “was forced to admit under oath that his statements [regarding the use of backing tapes] were false. His expert confirmed that the band performed live, and Mars formally recanted his prior claims during sworn testimony."
"This dispute was about protecting the integrity and legacy of one of the most successful bands in rock history. With the arbitrator rejecting every claim and enforcing the parties’ agreements as written, the band has been fully vindicated – legally, financially, and factually."
Mick Mars has not publicly responded to the ruling.
Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
Mötley Crüe Carnival Of Sins tour 2026
Jul 17: Burgettstown The Pavilion at Star Lake, PA
Jul 18: Buffalo Darien Lake Amphitheater, NY
Jul 20: Clarkson Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI
Jul 22: Toronto RBC Amphitheatre, ON
Jul 24: Gilford BankNH Pavilion, NH
Jul 25: Bangor Maine Savings Amphitheater, ME
Jul 27: Camden Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, NJ
Jul 29: Saratoga Springs Saratoga Performing Arts Center, NY
Jul 31: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ
Aug 01: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA
Aug 03: Bristow Jiffy Lube Live, VA
Aug 12: Alpharetta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, GA
Aug 14: West Palm Beach iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre, FL
Aug 15: Tampa Credit Union Amphitheatre, FL
Aug 17: Charlotte PNC Music Pavilion, NC
Aug 19: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO
Aug 21: Shakopee Mystic Lake Amphitheater, MN
Aug 22: Tinley Park Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre, IL
Aug 24: Cuyahoga Falls Blossom Music Center, OH
Aug 25: Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center, OH
Aug 27: Grand Rapids Acrisure Amphitheater, MI
Aug 28: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN
Sep 08: Kansas City Morton Amphitheater, MO
Sep 10: Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion, TX
Sep 11: Houston The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, TX
Sep 13: Albuquerque Isleta Amphitheater, NM
Sep 16: Phoenix Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, AZ
Sep 18: Chula Vista North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, CA
Sep 19: Long Beach Long Beach Amphitheater, CA
Sep 21: Salt Lake City Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre, UT
Sep 23: Wheatland Toyota Amphitheatre, CA
Sep 24: Mountain View Shoreline Amphitheater, CA
Sep 26: Ridgefield Cascades Amphitheater, WA
Online Editor at Louder/Classic Rock magazine since 2014. 40 years in music industry, online for 27. Also bylines for: Metal Hammer, Prog Magazine, The Word Magazine, The Guardian, The New Statesman, Saga, Music365. Former Head of Music at Xfm Radio, A&R at Fiction Records, early blogger, ex-roadie, published author. Once appeared in a Cure video dressed as a cowboy, and thinks any situation can be improved by the introduction of cats. Favourite Serbian trumpeter: Dejan Petrović.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.