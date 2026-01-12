Sammy Hagar has added another run of dates to his Best Of All Worlds schedule. The Red Rocker will play eight shows in June, kicking off at the Hollywood Casino Amphitheater in St. Louis, MO, and wrapping up with a pair of dates at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD.

Rick Springfield will play support at all dates apart from the Oxon Hill shows. Pre-sale tickets go on sale via Hagar's site tomorrow (January 13) at 10am local time, with the general sale kicking off on Friday.

"We’re celebrating the legacy of the music and bringing it to a whole new generation of fans," says Hagar, who will be joined onstage by former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, guitarist Joe Satriani, and drummer Kenny Aronoff. The set is described as "a deep dive into the Van Halen years" and will presumably include songs by Montrose and from Hagar's solo career.

The dates are in addition to Hagar's ongoing residency in Las Vegas and to his UK arena tour, which takes place in July. Full dates below.

Hagar will also play a date at the Full Throttle Saloon in Sturgis, SD, on August 8, during the annual motorcycle rally. The Sturgis date, which arrives the day after David Lee Roth plays a headline show at the rally, is billed as "Sammy Hagar & Friends", suggesting that the two Van Halen frontmen could, in theory, put their differences aside for long enough to share the stage at the Full Throttle.

"I think he and I can be friends," Hagar told broadcaster Eddie Trunk last year. "Honestly, I would love to be friends with Dave. He is the wackiest guy. He would be a blast – in my opinion, he would be a blast to hang with. Get on a boat and go cruising around in the islands or something with that guy and some of our friends and stuff.”

"There’s so much that we have in common. And we’re totally two different kinds of people, but that’s what makes it fun. The people around us would be having more fun.”

Sammy Hagar: Best Of All Worlds tour 2026

Mar 11: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Mar 13: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Mar 14: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Mar 18: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Mar 20: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Mar 21: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Jun 13: St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, MO*

Jun 15: Noblesville Ruoff Music Center, IN*

Jun 17: Mt. Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino, MI*

Jun 19: Clarkston Pine Knob Music Theatre, MI*

Jun 22: Holmdel PNC Bank Arts Center, NJ*

Jun 24: Mansfield Xfinity Center, MA*

Jun 26: Oxon Hill MGM National Harbor, MD

Jun 27: Oxon Hill MGM National Harbor, MD

Jul 04: AO Arena, Manchester

Jul 05: BP Pulse Live, Birmingham

Jul 07: First Direct Bank Arena, Leeds

Jul 09: O2 Arena, London

Aug 8: Sturgis Full Throttle Saloon, SD#

Sep 18: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Sep 19: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Sep 23: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Sep 25: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

Sep 26: Las Vegas Dolby Live at Park MGM, NV

* with Rick Springfield

# Sammy Hagar & Friends date