Classic Rock Magazine: back on sale now!

Features

The Doors

Fifty years ago, Jim Morrison, Ray Manzarek, Robby Krieger and John Densmore shook the world with their amazing debut album, in the process making an icon of Morrison and heroes of them all. We look at the blood, sweat and psychedelia that went into it.

Rick Parfitt

The Status Quo legend passed away over Christmas, leaving a gaping hole in the rock landscape. Dave Ling looks back at his amazing legacy.

The Kentucky Headhunters

They’ve steadily built their name as mainstays of the southern rock scene (and one of their sons is in Black Stone Cherry).

Ian Hunter

He’s inspired a generation of punks and rockers with Mott The Hoople, made history with Bowie and cultivated a rich solo catalogue. Meet the hardest worker in rock’n’roll.

Gary Rossington

The Gospel According to the Lynyrd Skynyrd legend. Expect musings on rednecks, God and that plane crash.

Black Star Riders

They started out as a Thin Lizzy offshoot but, three albums in, Scott Gorham and co. have found their own identity.

Blackberry Smoke

What floated their boat when we took the southern rock fivesome record shopping for vinyl in Nashville? Find out here.

Dropkick Murphys

Ahead of their brand new album, the Massachusetts Celtic punks look back on an eventful life.

Lift To Experience

After a great debut in 2001 , disillusionment, drugs and death led to them splitting. Now the God-fearing Texans are making the most unlikely comeback since… well, you know who.

What’s on your free CD

Break On Through

Comin’ at ya from all points of the compass, we bring you 15 tracks of brand new rock’n’roll to light your fire, including Motor Gun Hotel, Cold Black River, Reservoar Dogz, Exploding Lies and more…

Regular Features

The Dirt

Classic Rock returns thanks, in no small part, to Orange Goblin and the whole rock community. We salute you all… Welcome back The Godfathers, Chrome Molly and Dave Hause … Say hello to Aaron Keylock and Gone Is Gone, say goodbye to Rick Parfitt, Overend Watts, Mike Kellie, George Michael…

Raw Power

Martin Guitars unveil the new John Mayer signature acoustic beauty – yours for just over eight grand.

The Stories Behind The Songs: Cinderella

Don’t Know What You Got (Till It’s Gone) was the power ballad that put these glam metallers in the charts. But how did it all start?

Q&A: Steve Jones

As he gears up for the release of his superb new autobiography, the former Sex Pistols guitarist opens up on a whole range of subjects.

Six Things You Need To Know About: Deaf Havana

Meet Norfolk’s Springsteen-loving balladeers as they prepare to release their heartfelt new album.

Reviews

New albums from Sharks, The Godfathers, Flaming Lips, Mike Oldfield, Thunder, Sepultura, AFI… Reissues from Cream, Hanoi Rocks, Lift To Experience, The Grateful Dead, Jon Lord, Diamond Head, Robbie Robertson, 65daysofstatic… DVDs, films and books on Steve Jones, Frank Zappa, Bon Jovi, Guns N’ Roses… Live reviews of The Damned and Black Stone Cherry…

Buyer’s Guide: Judas Priest

Wondering where to start with the kings of heavy metal? Our definitive record-buying lowdown will show you.

Live Previews

Must-see gigs from Chuck Prophet, John Coghlan’s Quo, Anthrax, Julian Cope and Apocalyptica. Plus full gig listings – find out who’s playing where and when.

Heavy Load: Rick Wakeman

Everyone’s favourite cape-wearing lord of the keyboard talks politics, prog and much more.

