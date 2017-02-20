Watch video for new Body Count track No Lives Matter

Body Count have released a video for their new track No Lives Matter.

It’s taken from the band’s upcoming album Bloodlust, which will launch on March 31.

Mainman Ice-T says of the track: “It’s unfortunate that we even have to say black lives matter. If you go through history, nobody ever gave a fuck. You can kill black people in the street, nobody goes to jail, nobody goes to prison.

“But when I say ‘black lives matter’ and you say ‘all lives matter’ – that’s like if I was to say ‘gay lives matter’ and you say ‘all lives matter,’ or if I said ‘women’s lives matter’ and you say ‘all lives matter,’ you’re diluting what I’m saying – you’re diluting the issue. The issue isn’t about everybody, it’s about black lives at the moment.

“But the truth of the matter is, they don’t really give a fuck about anybody if you break this shit all the way down to the low, fucking, dirty ass truth.”

Bloodlust contains 11 tracks and features Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine, Soulfly and Cavalera Conspiracy’s Max Cavalera and Lamb Of God’s Randy Blythe.

Ice-T reports: “Music happens in climates. Groups like Rage Against The Machine and Korn were born when the world was in turmoil, then music went into this delusional period where hip-hop became about nothing more than poppin’ bottles.

“Now we have impending doom again, racism is at an all-time high and it’s our season again. This is the optimal time for a Body Count record.”

Bloodlust is now available for pre-order.

The Bloodlust cover

Body Count Bloodlust tracklist

Civil War (ft Dave Mustaine) The Ski Mask Way This Is Why We Ride All Love Is Lost (ft Max Cavalera) Raining In Blood/Postmortem 2017 God, Please Believe Me Walk With Me (ft Randy Blythe) Here I Go Again No Lives Matter Bloodlust Black Hoodie

