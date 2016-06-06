Trending

Queen release video of Don't Stop Me Now live performance

By News  

View footage of Queen performing classic track with Adam Lambert in Lisbon last month

Lambert and Queen performing in Lisbon, May 2016
Queen have released a video of them performing Don’t Stop Me Now with Adam Lambert in Lisbon.

The footage was captured during the band’s appearance at Rock In Rio Lisbon last month – the opening night of their European tour with American Idol star Lambert.

Queen have a number of dates on the tour still to come, including a headline slot at the Isle Of Wight Festival on June 12.

Queen remaining tour dates 2016

Jun 09: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden
Jun 12: The Isle Of Wight Festival, UK
Jun 15: Palais 12, Belgium
Jun 17: Rock The Ring, Switzerland
Jun 19: Life Festival, Poland
Jun 21: Bucharest Constitutiei Square, Romania
Jun 23: Georgi Asparuhov Stadium, Bulgaria
Jun 25: Padua Anfiteatro Camerini Piazzola Sul Brenta, Italy
Sep 17: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore