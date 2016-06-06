Queen release video of Don't Stop Me Now live performance

Lambert and Queen performing in Lisbon, May 2016

Queen have released a video of them performing Don’t Stop Me Now with Adam Lambert in Lisbon.

The footage was captured during the band’s appearance at Rock In Rio Lisbon last month – the opening night of their European tour with American Idol star Lambert.

Queen have a number of dates on the tour still to come, including a headline slot at the Isle Of Wight Festival on June 12.

Jun 09: Sweden Rock Festival, Sweden

Jun 12: The Isle Of Wight Festival, UK

Jun 15: Palais 12, Belgium

Jun 17: Rock The Ring, Switzerland

Jun 19: Life Festival, Poland

Jun 21: Bucharest Constitutiei Square, Romania

Jun 23: Georgi Asparuhov Stadium, Bulgaria

Jun 25: Padua Anfiteatro Camerini Piazzola Sul Brenta, Italy

Sep 17: Singapore Grand Prix, Singapore