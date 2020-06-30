Post-punks Fontaines D.C. share video for hypnotic new single Televised Mind

Fontaines D.C. have released a video for their brand new song Televised Mind.
It’s the latest track from the Irish indie outfit’s upcoming studio album A Hero’s Death – out on July 31 through Partisan Records.
Fontaines D.C. frontman Grian Chatten explains: “This song is about the echo chamber and how personality gets stripped away by surrounding approval. People’s opinions get reinforced by constant agreement, and we’re robbed of our ability to feel wrong.
“We’re never really given the education of our own fallibility. People feign these great beliefs in order to appear trendy, as opposed to independently arriving at their own thoughts.
“We were listening to a lot of The Prodigy and The Brian Jonestown Massacre, specifically their song Open Heart Surgery. I was interested in extrapolating those types of chord progressions and capturing this droning, hypnotic feel.
“That last line repeated over and over, ‘What ya call it’ is a buffer expression that people used here in Dublin. It’s sort of like ‘umm’ or ‘well…’ – it’s what people say when they’re distracted.”
Fontaines D.C. previously released the track I Don’t Belong from the new record and just last week announced a UK tour which is set for spring next year.
Tickets will go on general sale at 9am BST on July 3, with Fontaines D.C. also making 50 tickets for each of the shows free to NHS staff and key workers, while 200 free tickets will be made available for London.
Fontaines D.C.: A Hero's Life
Fontaines D.C. will release A Hero's Life – their follow-up to 2019's Dogrel – later this summer. The band's second album will feature the lead single I Don't Belong.View Deal
Fontaines D.C. 2021 UK tour dates=
May 07: Manchester Academy
May 10: Leicester De Montfort Hall
May 11: Leeds O2 Academy
May 12: Newcastle O2 City Hall
May 14: Glasgow Barrowland
May 17: Cambridge Corn Exchange
May 18: Sheffield O2 Academy
May 20: Birmingham O2 Academy
May 21: Cardiff Great Hall
May 22: Bristol O2 Academy
May 24: Bournemouth O2 Academy
May 25: Southampton O2 Guildhall
May 27: London Alexandra Palace