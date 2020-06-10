Fontaines D.C. share video for their new single I Don’t Belong

Fontaines D.C. have released a video for their new single I Don’t Belong.

The track will open the Irish outfit’s upcoming studio album A Hero’s Death, which is set to arrive on July 31 though Partisan Records.

Vocalist Grian Chatten explains: “This song is a dismissal of the expectations of other people who consider themselves loyal to you. We wanted it to be a statement, almost like the anti-Big, which is why we put it as the first song on the new album.

“This sentiment of not belonging can be liberating in a way, but it's also lonely and sad. We wanted to show both sides of that type of loneliness.

“One verse is about a soldier who has his bravery commended by his country, but throws his medal down and refuses to accept the commendation. He sees it as a hijacking and commodification of his principles.

“The other verse is about someone causing a ruckus in a bar, refusing to be enticed by any sort of friendliness and kindness, wanting to remain in the wrong corner.

Chatten adds: “I had a few cans before I recorded the vocals, I wanted it to sound like I was playing the role of embittered barfly and feel like the soundtrack of someone swaying themselves home after a cold night out – full of principles but surrounded by nobody.”

Fontaines D.C. report they had initially planned to shoot the video in London, but filmed it instead in Ireland due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Director Conor Deegan says: “The idea was to use the limitations to our benefit. To try to match the emotional feel of the song but without being heavy-handed. Telling a visual story parallel to the lyrics.

“I remotely directed the video from Co. Mayo, on the west coast of Ireland, where I am from. It was shot on location on the east coast of Ireland, in Skerries, where Grian is from.

“Grian’s character goes on a walk, passing by all these places. He’s telling us this dramatic story that slowly grows as the verses go on. At the start you do and you don’t really get a sense of the anxiety or negativity to come. It’s buried under the surface.

“At the end he submerges himself, completely consumed by his inner thoughts finally coming out into the world.”

A Hero’s Death is available to pre-order. Find further details below.

Fontaines D.C.: A Hero’s Life

1. I Don't Belong

2. Love Is The Main Thing

3. Televised Mind

4. A Lucid Dream

5. You Said

6. Oh Such A Spring

7. A Hero's Death

8. Living In America

9. I Was Not Born

10. Sunny

11. No