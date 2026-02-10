“I was like, ‘I think it’d be cool if I die and spit up blood and yada yada yada’”: You’ve probably seen their larger-than-life sword’n’sorcery concerts on social media, but Castle Rat’s fantasy shows are rooted in very real death anxieties
The band’s performances are styled after fantasy imagery – but they’re also based on singer/guitarist Riley Pinkerton’s personal fears
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
Louder
Louder’s weekly newsletter is jam-packed with the team’s personal highlights from the last seven days, including features, breaking news, reviews and tons of juicy exclusives from the world of alternative music.
Every Friday
Classic Rock
The Classic Rock newsletter is an essential read for the discerning rock fan. Every week we bring you the news, reviews and the very best features and interviews from our extensive archive. Written by rock fans for rock fans.
Every Friday
Metal Hammer
For the last four decades Metal Hammer has been the world’s greatest metal magazine. Created by metalheads for metalheads, ‘Hammer takes you behind the scenes, closer to the action, and nearer to the bands that you love the most.
Every Friday
Prog
The Prog newsletter brings you the very best of Prog Magazine and our website, every Friday. We'll deliver you the very latest news from the Prog universe, informative features and archive material from Prog’s impressive vault.
Castle Rat singer/guitarist Riley Pinkerton has explained the real-life anxieties that have shaped their escapist heavy metal shows.
Talking exclusively in the new issue of Metal Hammer, the New York-based musician talks about her experience with death anxiety. She also reveals how the condition has informed the band’s shows, where she performs as ‘The Rat Queen’ and battles ‘The Rat Reaperess’. Or, as she summarises: “I go onstage, I battle death, I die, and I come back to life – because I don’t want to die.”
She explains: “I have major death anxiety, where I really don’t want to die. And one of my theories is that if I keep making a thing, I can’t be taken off this Earth because I have a job to do. That’s my deal with God, or whatever – if I’m really busy, you can’t take me yet.”
Pinkerton adds that the shows’ relation to her anxiety was unintentional at first. “It’s funny, because I didn’t set out to make a show about my death anxiety. I was like, ‘I think it’d be cool if I die and spit up blood and yada yada yada – but I have to come back to life because I still need to play another show the next night.’ And then I was like, ‘Oh, this is entirely about that.’”
Pinkerton formed Castle Rat in 2019, after initially putting the band off due to the pressure of being a female guitar player in the heavy metal scene. “There’s this pressure,” she says, “that if you’re a girl playing guitar, you have to be really fucking good, or people are not going to take you seriously. But I don’t have a desire to be a shredder.”
The band first dressed up in their stage costumes for a Halloween show the same year they started, and footage of their concerts has gone viral. They released their second album, The Bestiary, last September; the album debuted at number 11 on the UK rock and metal chart and made it to number three on Hammer’s album of the year list.
Castle Rat will tour North America in the spring, supporting Amon Amarth and Dethklok. After that, they’ll hit the European festival circuit, with a UK stop scheduled for Bloodstock Open Air in Derbyshire on August 9.
Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox!
The band are one of four cover stars of the new Hammer, which spotlights the best new metal bands making waves in 2026. As well as Castle Rat, we interview masked unit President, metalcore outfit Sleep Theory and deathcore mavericks Paleface Swiss about their stories so far. Order your copy now and get it delivered directly to your door.
Louder’s resident Gojira obsessive was still at uni when he joined the team in 2017. Since then, Matt’s become a regular in Metal Hammer and Prog, at his happiest when interviewing the most forward-thinking artists heavy music can muster. He’s got bylines in The Guardian, The Telegraph, The Independent, NME and many others, too. When he’s not writing, you’ll probably find him skydiving, scuba diving or coasteering.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.