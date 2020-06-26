Fontaines D.C. offer NHS staff and key workers free UK tour tickets

Fontaines D.C. have announced details of a UK tour that will take place throughout May 2021.

The band have organised the live shows in support of their upcoming studio album A Hero’s Death, with the tour kicking off at the Manchester Academy on May 7 and wrapping up with a set at London’s Alexandra Palace on the 27th of the month.

Tickets will go on general sale at 9am BST on July 3, with Fontaines D.C. also making 50 tickets for each of the shows free to NHS staff and key workers, while 200 free tickets will be made available for London.

These will be distributed on a first come, first served basis, and anyone wishing to apply must email the band by 5pm BST on Tuesday, June 30. Tickets will be limited to two per customer and ID will be required.

Earlier this month, Fontaines D.C. released a video for their new single I Don’t Belong, the opening track from A Hero’s Death which will launch on July 31 through Partisan Records.

Fontaines D.C.: A Hero's Life

Fontaines D.C. 2021 UK tour dates=

May 07: Manchester Academy

May 10: Leicester De Montfort Hall

May 11: Leeds O2 Academy

May 12: Newcastle O2 City Hall

May 14: Glasgow Barrowland

May 17: Cambridge Corn Exchange

May 18: Sheffield O2 Academy

May 20: Birmingham O2 Academy

May 21: Cardiff Great Hall

May 22: Bristol O2 Academy

May 24: Bournemouth O2 Academy

May 25: Southampton O2 Guildhall

May 27: London Alexandra Palace