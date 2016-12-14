Opeth share backstage Wembley Arena video

Opeth have shared a behind-the-scenes promo for their biggest ever UK headline show at London’s SSE Wembley Arena.

The video shows the Swedish band sound-checking, meeting fans backstage and receiving plaques from venue bosses to mark their milestone performance last month.

Frontman Mikael Akerfeldt recently reported that the crowd’s reaction to their new album Sorceress has been overwhelmingly positive on tour. He’d previously admitted that Opeth deal with a lot of criticism for moving away from the extreme, heavy-metal sound of their earlier years.

Last month he said: “If we would have never changed, and kept all the ingredients from the first album intact and were still doing that 20-odd years later, I’m not sure if people would be any happier.

“That’s not even an issue, because that’s not going to happen. Because the essence of Opeth isn’t death-metal vocals. The essence of Opeth is change.”

But Akerfeldt said last week that “The new songs go down really well,” adding: “It’s one of the first times I can remember that people on this tour are yelling out for songs the new record.

“Normally when you play live, they’re yelling out for songs you did 15 years ago. It’s nice. They’ve actually listened to the record and liked it.”

Opeth will tour Australia and New Zealand in February 2017, followed by a spring tour with Gojira.

Feb 02: Auckland Power Station, New Zealand

Feb 04: Fortitude Valley Tivoli, New Zealand

Feb 06: Sydney Opera House, Australia

Feb 07-08: Melbourne 170 Russell, Australia

Feb 10:Torrensville Thebarton Theatre, Australia

Feb 11: Northbridge Metro City, Australia

May 06: Philadelphia Electric Factory, PA

May 07: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

May 09: Chicago Vic Theatre, IL

May 11: Morrison Red Rocks Amphitheatre, CO

May 12: Kansas City Arvest Bank Theatre, MO

May 13: Indianapolis old National Centre, IN

Jun 09: Download Festival, UK

Jun 18: Clisson Hellfest, France

Jun 22: Madrid Magic Box, Spain

