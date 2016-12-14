Matt Sorum couldn’t go back to Guns N’ Roses danger era

Matt Sorum has recalled the surprise, pride and anger that went with being a member of Guns N’ Roses in the 1990s.

He replaced Steven Adler behind the drumkit in time to record double-album Use Your Illusion and toured the world with Axl Rose and co while they were commonly described as “the most dangerous band in the world.”

And Sorum agrees – he tells One On One With Mitch Lafon: “We never knew what the fuck was going to happen. There was no sense of stability whatsoever.

“That kept the band in a constant state of aggression. When we got on stage we’d take it out on our instruments in sheer exhaustion or anger. It made the rock show legendary.”

Discussing his arrival in 1990, he says: “Everything was so much different than what I expected. I thought I was walking into a straight-up rock band, a crossbreed of AC/DC and Aerosmith, mixed with the Sex Pistols and Nazareth.

“Along came pianos and these epic 10-minute opuses. I was surprised.”

The entire experience unfolded at breakneck speed, he remembers. “We didn’t have a lot of time to prepare – we rehearsed for about a month and went into the studio. We had to learn 33, 34 songs then we went in and recorded everything.

“I was so crammed with music. I had so much to learn. In those days it was so crazy, how we operated. We’d take one or two takes and it was in the can. You don’t cut it up, you don’t fuck with it like bands do nowadays. It’s done.”

He continues: “Everything that happened was so natural and everyone was given free rein. The leader, I would probably say, was Slash – he had such a work ethic. Axl was the front guy, the guy controlling what was going to happen that night.

“They needed a guy that could hold the fort together and I did that. It was an interesting time because things were moving so fast.

“I look back with admiration that we all lived through it. We did it.”

Sorum took some heat for making comments about the Foo Fighters that were taken to be negative. But he says what he meant was: “I wish I could be in a band like Metallica or the Foo Fighters – a band that runs that smoothly. I didn’t say they’re not dangerous.

“People ask me what’s different about rock’n’roll and I say, ‘It’s not as dangerous as it was.’ I’m not saying that’s a good thing.

“I was in the most dangerous rock’n’roll band in the world at the time. That’s been an amazing journey, but I can’t handle living my life like that any more.”

Now that Guns N’ Roses are touring with Slash and bassist Duff McKagan back in the band, Sorum reflects: “Those were the greatest times in rock’n’roll. What’s going on now is great for them, but I was there when it was great too – probably the greatest.

“They’re out there doing that, going on stage on time every night. Times have changed, haven’t they?”

