Steve Harris: British Lion live album will prove how good we are

Steve Harris believes that the upcoming live album from his solo band British Lion will prove just how good they’ve become.

They’ve just completed a run of tour dates and they’re planning to record the follow-up to their self-titled debut studio record, which was released in 2012.

Before that they’ll launch a collection of live recordings made up of material from their most recent shows and possibly earlier appearances too.

Harris, also of Iron Maiden, tells Overdrive: “We’re recording all the dates on this tour and we have a bunch of material from other shows in the past.

“I think the band is a little difference to when we started out, and the reason we want to do a live album is to show people that, in the cold light of day, we’re as good as we like to think we are ourselves.”

He argues that British Lion are “a better live band than we are on record” and adds: “We really feel that we do a good job each night.”

While the first studio album was recorded in various locations over a long period of time, Harris says: “I think the next album will be recorded in one session.

“We have the material. We’ve been playing a good chunk of it live, so we’re well-rehearsed and we know the songs very well.”

Despite being a busy man he remains positive about his commitments, reflecting: “I’m excited about getting back out there with British Lion for some more dates in the future.

“Then, of course, it’s back to the day job, where we’ll be kicking off the European leg of Iron Maiden’s world tour next year.”

Iron Maiden Book Of Souls European tour 2017

Apr 22: Antwerp Sportpaleis, Belgium

Apr 24: Oberhausen Konig Pilsener Arena, Germany

Apr 28: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

May 02: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 04: Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 06: Dublin 3arena, Ireland

May 08: Manchester Arena, UK

May 10: Sheffield Arena, UK

May 11: Leeds First Direct Arena, UK

May 14: Newcastle Metro Radio Arena, UK

May 16: Glasgow SSE Hydro Arena, UK

May 17: Aberdeen AECC GE Oil & Gas Arena, UK

May 20: Liverpool Echo Arena, UK

May 21: Birmingham Barclaycard Arena, UK

May 24: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

May 27: London O2 Arena, UK

