Opeth split with drummer Martin Axenrot at start of US tour

Opeth have parted company with drummer Martin 'Axe' Axenrot. The surprise announcement comes on the day the band begin their US tour along with Mastodon and Zeal & Ardor.

Axenrot's replacement for the tour has been named as fellow Swede Sami Karppinen, who is also the drummer with prog metal band Therion.

The full Opeth statement reads: "Due to conflict interests, Martin Axenrot is no longer part of the Opeth collective. His replacement for the North American tour with Mastodon and Zeal & Ardor will be powerhouse drummer Sami Karppinen. His first show will be today November 16) at Harrah's Cherokee in Asheville NC.

"Said Mikael Akerfedt: However sad it is not to have Axe in the band anymore, we're not in a position to linger on anything that is going to hold us back. We need ti solider on. Needless to say, we're incredibly thankful that Sami is helping us out, making this tour possible at all. On top of that, he's quite outstanding, really!

"All of us wish the best for Axe in all and any of his future endeavours. He has been an incredibly important part of the band for many years now and we're all heartbroken it didn't work out in the end. But that's life, I guess..."

Axenrot joined Opeth in 2006, replacing then drummer Martin Lopez. he featured on the albums Watershed, Heritage, Pale Communion, Sorceress and In Caude Venenum.