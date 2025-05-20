"So glad we captured it and can now relive that special evening." Enter Shikari to release Live At Wembley album and accompanying live video

Enter Shikari are to release a live documentation of their biggest ever UK headline show, which took place at London's Wembley Arena on February 17 last year.

Live At Wembley will be released on July 11 via SO Recordings / Ambush Reality on limited edition double vinyl, and on streaming services. An accompanying live film will be shared on the band's YouTube channel on the same day.



Speaking about the package, which features songs from right across the band's seven album career, vocalist Rou Reynolds says: “Our Wembley show last year was one of my favourite in Shikari’s existence thus far. I’m so glad we captured it and can now relive that special evening.

“We put a lot of time, energy, and money into the production, and gave our supporters the show they deserved. Despite some technical issues (like losing a couple of cameras’ footage completely!) we hope that the resulting film reflects what an incredible night it was. The swooping drone footage gives people a perspective you don’t often see, and we think our old friend Oleg Rooz on the edit really elevates it above ‘just another live video'.”

The album tracklist is:



1. System / Meltdown

2. Live Outside

3. Giant Pacific Octopus (I Don’t Know You Anymore)

4. Anaesthetist (+ Reso Remix Outro)

5. Torn Apart

6. Jailbreak

7. Bloodshot

8. Sssnakepit’‘Goldfish ~ / The Jester

9. Losing My Grip (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)

10. the pressure’s on

11. Juggernauts

12. Gap In The Fence

13. The Sights

14. Enter Shikari / Mothership / Solidarity

15. It Hurts

16. satellites* * (feat. Sam Ryder)

17. { The Dreamer’s Hotel }

18. Sorry, You’re Not A Winner’

19. A Kiss For The Whole World x

The vinyl editions of Live At Wembley can be pre-ordered here.

