"So glad we captured it and can now relive that special evening." Enter Shikari to release Live At Wembley album and accompanying live video
"Our Wembley show last year was one of my favourite in Shikari’s existence thus far," says Rou Reynolds
Enter Shikari are to release a live documentation of their biggest ever UK headline show, which took place at London's Wembley Arena on February 17 last year.
Live At Wembley will be released on July 11 via SO Recordings / Ambush Reality on limited edition double vinyl, and on streaming services. An accompanying live film will be shared on the band's YouTube channel on the same day.
Speaking about the package, which features songs from right across the band's seven album career, vocalist Rou Reynolds says: “Our Wembley show last year was one of my favourite in Shikari’s existence thus far. I’m so glad we captured it and can now relive that special evening.
“We put a lot of time, energy, and money into the production, and gave our supporters the show they deserved. Despite some technical issues (like losing a couple of cameras’ footage completely!) we hope that the resulting film reflects what an incredible night it was. The swooping drone footage gives people a perspective you don’t often see, and we think our old friend Oleg Rooz on the edit really elevates it above ‘just another live video'.”
The album tracklist is:
1. System / Meltdown
2. Live Outside
3. Giant Pacific Octopus (I Don’t Know You Anymore)
4. Anaesthetist (+ Reso Remix Outro)
5. Torn Apart
6. Jailbreak
7. Bloodshot
8. Sssnakepit’‘Goldfish ~ / The Jester
9. Losing My Grip (feat. Jason Aalon Butler)
10. the pressure’s on
11. Juggernauts
12. Gap In The Fence
13. The Sights
14. Enter Shikari / Mothership / Solidarity
15. It Hurts
16. satellites* * (feat. Sam Ryder)
17. { The Dreamer’s Hotel }
18. Sorry, You’re Not A Winner’
19. A Kiss For The Whole World x
The vinyl editions of Live At Wembley can be pre-ordered here.
A music writer since 1993, formerly Editor of Kerrang! and Planet Rock magazine (RIP), Paul Brannigan is a Contributing Editor to Louder. Having previously written books on Lemmy, Dave Grohl (the Sunday Times best-seller This Is A Call) and Metallica (Birth School Metallica Death, co-authored with Ian Winwood), his Eddie Van Halen biography (Eruption in the UK, Unchained in the US) emerged in 2021. He has written for Rolling Stone, Mojo and Q, hung out with Fugazi at Dischord House, flown on Ozzy Osbourne's private jet, played Angus Young's Gibson SG, and interviewed everyone from Aerosmith and Beastie Boys to Young Gods and ZZ Top. Born in the North of Ireland, Brannigan lives in North London and supports The Arsenal.