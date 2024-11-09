O.R.k. share video for acronymically titled new single PUTFP

Modern prog supergroup O.R.k are back with a second new single in as many months as they share their video for PUTFP (an acronym for 'Pick Up The Fucking Phone').

The band are sharing a run of new releases from O.R.k. leading up to the release of a brand new studio album in 2025, a follow-up to 2022's acclaimed Screamnasium album. O.R.k. feature ex-Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin, vocalist LEF, King Crimson’s Pat Mastellotto, and Carmelo Pipitone. They released the powerful Blast Of Silence last month.

"Why the acronym?," the band ask. "It’s not a rare concession to the easily offended, but it instead highlights a feeling most, if not all of us, who have ever used any kind of telephone will relate to. Sometimes expressed as a desperate plea, at other times in response to a mere inconvenience, who hasn’t muttered this very same phrase under their breath or out loud at some point in life?”

O.R.k. recently announced a short tour of the UK for May 2025, on which they will be supported by UK proggers The Paradox Twin.

"It’s been quite some time since O.R.k. have played in the U.K. and we’re very pleased to be able to return to these shores to share our new material and the special energy that is O.R.k. in a live setting," adds bassist Colin Edwin. "Despite making 5 albums now, it's always been about the live experience for us, and as always, we're looking forward to the sparks flying.”

You can see the full list of live dates and ticket details below.

May 22: Southampton The 1865 (Get tickets)

May 23: London 229 (Get tickets)

May 24: Kidderminster 45 Live (Get tickets)

May 25: Huddersfield The Parish (Get tickets)