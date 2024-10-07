O.R.k. return with powerful new single Blast Of Silence

By
published

New prog supergroup O.R.k will release a new studio album in 2025

O.R.k.
(Image credit: Benedetta Balloni)

Prog supergroup O.R.k return to action with a video for their brand new single Blast Of Silence, kickstarting a new burst of activity from the band.

Blast of Silence will be the first of a run of new releases from O.R.k. leading up to the release of a brand new studio album in 2025, a follow up to 2022's acclaimed Screamnasium album. O.R.k. featue ex-Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin, vocalist LEF, King Crimson’s Pat Mastelotto, and Carmelo Pipitone.

"I consider that video a journey of self-discovery where an unforeseen strength emerges from within," explains LEF. "I've always had a deep admiration for those who, in the face of overwhelming odds, manage to confront both external challenges and inner demons with unwavering determination. It's truly remarkable how, even when everything seems set against them, they find the strength to persevere, overcome, and ultimately succeed."

"There’s no "filler" on O.R.k. albums, and in the past, we've often struggled to pick out or agree on the best tracks to highlight as singles," adss Edwin. "Subsequently we've often felt that certain album tracks don't always get the attention they deserve. Taking the time to allow some focus on each song as they emerge should allow for a better experience all round."

