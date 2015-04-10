Edwin, Mastelotto unveil Ork

Porcupine Tree bassist Colin Edwin and King Crimson drummer Pat Mastelotto have unveiled their band Ork, and confirmed debut album Inflamed Rides.

They’ve also released a video for their track Pyre and a stream of Jellyfish, both available below.

Ork are rounded out with Edwin’s Obake bandmate Lorenzo Esposito on vocals, and Carmelo Pipitone on guitar.

The limited-edition CD version of Inflamed Rides will include the winning entry in a public remix competition.

Ork say on their MusicRaiser page: “It’s an established fact that the once-accepted norms of the music business have changed beyond all recognition. New opportunities are replacing more established ways of operating.

“We’ve decided to make use of one of these opportunities via MusicRaiser.com. Owing to the spontaneous and rapid flow of creativity that has given birth to our debut album, acting quickly and facilitating a direct connection seems the most fitting way to get our vision into the public domain.”

The page includes an option to download source recordings from Jellyfish, for use in remixing. They explain: “We know the world is full of really creative people, and we’re looking forward to sharing our art in a way which might encourage some of this creativity to manifest in a way which we can’t foresee.

“Unique interpretations or finding a new angle to the material is the order of the day. The remix we like the most will be included on the final CD album as a bonus track.”

The contest closes on June 15. Find out more on the band.