Nothing But Thieves in UK tour

Nothing But Thieves have confirmed a UK tour to tie in with the release of their debut album.

The English outfit launch the self-titled record on October 16, following appearances at this year’s Reading and Leeds festivals at the end of this month, and at Bingley Music Live on September 5.

Tour tickets go on sale on August 7 (Friday).

Oct 22 Manchester Academy 3 Oct 23 Leeds Wardrobe Oct 24 Glasgow G2 Oct 26 Newcastle O2 Academy 2 Oct 27 Norwich Waterfront Studio Oct 28 Birmingham Rainbow Oct 30 London Camden Electric Ballroom Oct 31 Brighton Patterns Nov 01 Cardiff Clwb Ifor Bach Nov 26 Bristol Thekla Nov 27 Belfast Sub Bar Nov 28 Dublin Academy 2 Nov 29 Liverpool Arts Club