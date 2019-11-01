Nightwish share live video for Devil And The Deep Dark Ocean

Nightwish have released a live video showcasing their track Devil And The Deep Dark Ocean.

The song, which originally appeared on the band’s second album Oceanborn, will be included on Decades: Live In Buenos Aires – out on December 6 through Nuclear Blast.

The performance was captured at the Argentinian city’s Estadio Malvinas on September 30, 2018, and the package will be released on 2CD Digipak, 3LP, Blu-ray Digibook and BluRay/2CD.

It'll contain a selection of classic cuts from Nightwish’s back catalogue, including End Of All Hope, Ghost Love Score, Élan, Nemo, Wish I had An Angel, Sacrament Of Wilderness, Elvenpath, and Dead Boy’s Poem.

Keyboardist Tuomas Holopainen said: “I didn’t just want to pick out the most successful Nightwish songs for this tour. Instead, I asked myself which songs I would play to somebody who had never heard of our band.

“At some point during the preparation process, I realised that I was smiling all the time. I remembered the curious, innocent boy writing all of these songs.”

Earlier this week, Nightwish revealed their plans to tour across Europe in late 2020. The band announced a run of 17 shows, kicking off at Oslo’s Spektrum on November 16 and wrapping up with a performance at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on December 18.

Nightwish will be joined by special guests Turmion Kätilöt, with the dates part of a planned world tour.

The band are expected to be release their new studio album in 2020 which will be their first since 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful.

Nightwish: Decades: Live In Buenos Aires

Nightwish will release this new live package in December. Filmed on their Decades tour in Argentina in 2018, it features a host of classic tracks from the band's back catalogue.View Deal

Nightwish: Decades: Live In Buenos Aires

1. Swanheart

2. End Of All Hope

3. Wish I Had An Angel

4. 10th Man Down

5. Come Cover Me

6. Gethsemane

7. Élan

8. Sacrament Of Wilderness

9. Deep Silent Complete

10. Dead Boy’s Poem

11. Elvenjig

12. Elvenpath

13. I Want My Tears Back

14. Amaranth

15. The Carpenter

16. The Kinslayer

17. Devil & The Deep Dark Ocean

18. Nemo

19. Slaying The Dreamer

20. The Greatest Show On Earth

21. Ghost Love Score