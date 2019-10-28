Nightwish announce winter 2020 European tour

Nightwish have announced plans to tour across Europe in late 2020.

The band have revealed a run of 17 dates, kicking off at Oslo’s Spektrum on November 16 and wrapping up with a performance at London’s SSE Arena Wembley on December 18.

Nightwish will be joined by special guests Turmion Kätilöt, with the dates part of a planned world tour.

A statement reads: “Nightwish are proud to announce that they will be returning to the UK and Europe on their 2020 world tour.

“The band have already announced a show in Amsterdam – which sold more than 15,000 tickets in just a few days – swiftly followed up by an additional show at the same venue, alongside shows in Russia, Belarus and Ukraine.

“Now fans can look forward to more shows across Europe plus two in the UK – in Cardiff and London – set for winter 2020.

“Now infamous for their unique songwriting, visual stage designs and pyro effects, Finnish symphonic metal heroes Nightwish promise to take their audience on a spectacular audiovisual journey once again.”

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am local time on October 30.

Find a list of dates below.

Nightwish are expected to be release their new studio album in 2020 which will be their first since 2015’s Endless Forms Most Beautiful.

Earlier this month, Nightwish vocalist Floor Jansen revealed that the band had been filming a video for a new track in Helsinki, Finland.

Nightwish will release Decades: Live In Buenos Aires on 2CD Digipak, 3LP, Blu-ray Digibook and BluRay/2CD on December 6 through Nuclear Blast. The performance was captured during the band’s show at the Argentinian city’s Estadio Malvinas on September 30, 2018.

Nightwish 2020 European tour dates

Nov 16: Oslo Spektrum, Norway

Nov 20: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Nov 21: Dusseldorf ISS Dome, Germany

Nov 23: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 24: Amsterdam Ziggo Dome, Netherlands

Nov 25: Paris ArcorHotels Arena, France

Nov 26: Antwerp Lotto Arena, Belgium

Nov 28: Stuttgart Hanns-Martin-Schleyer-Halle, Germany

Nov 29: Luxembourg Rockhal, Luxembourg

Dec 03: Milan Lorenzini District, Italy

Dec 04: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Dec 09: Bamberg Brose Arena, Germany

Dec 10: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Dec 12: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Dec 14: Berlin Max-Schmeling-Halle, Germany

Dec 16: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena, UK

Dec 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK