Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets announce UK and Ireland tour

Last night at The Underglobe in London, Nick Mason was crowned Prog God at the 2019 Progressive Music Awards.

And the former Pink Floyd drummer has wasted no time in announcing that he’ll head back out on the road with his Saucerful Of Secrets across the UK and Ireland in 2020.

Mason, Gary Kemp, Guy Pratt, Lee Harris and Dom Beken will play a total of 13 shows, performing a selection of early Pink Floyd material, including tracks from The Piper At The Gates Of Dawn and A Saucerful Of Secrets.

The tour will kick off at Dublin’s Convention Centre on April 29 and wrap up with a set at Edinburgh’s Usher Hall on May 16.

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am on September 19.

Speaking previously with Billboard, Mason admitted that revisiting Floyd’s early material wasn’t easy when the project got under way – and called the process “challenging”.

He said: “Being an eternal optimist, I thought it would just come straight back to me. Sadly, I was wrong. Once you start examining Syd Barrett’s work carefully, it’s quite often more complex than you expect.

“It's not necessarily written like so many pop songs with an eight-bar section and the middle eights and whatever. It's quite often a completely different set of bar counts to what you're expecting.

“And that in a way was fun and challenging to get at the feel of the song, but not necessarily feel that we had to sound exactly like Syd or like David Gilmour or whatever.”

Nick Mason’s Saucerful Of Secrets 2020 UK and Ireland tour

Apr 29: Dublin Convention Centre, Ireland

May 01: York Barbican, UK

May 02: Leicester De Montfort Hall, UK

May 04: Southampton Mayflower, UK

May 05: Cardiff St David's Hall, UK

May 07: London Royal Albert Hall, UK

May 08: Liverpool Philharmonic, UK

May 09: Sheffield City Hall, UK

May 11: Birmingham Symphony Hall, UK

May 12: Bath Forum, UK

May 14: Gateshead Sage, UK

May 15: Manchester Apollo, UK

May 16: Edinburgh Usher Hall, UK