Tiger Moth Tales leader and Camel member Peter Jones outlines his lifelong journey through prog, including a couple of highlights some readers may think of as low points…

Where’s home?

Edwinstowe near Sherwood Forest. It’s no secret, but please don’t stalk me!

What’s your earliest memory of prog?

Listening to Bohemian Rhapsody around 1985 in my parents’ car – we’d blast Queen’s Greatest Hits on most journeys. My uncle John played me The War Of The Worlds when I was 10, which was a wonderful experience.

What’s the first prog album you bought?

Genesis’s Calling All Stations, when I was in sixth form. I can’t say it’s my favourite of theirs, but I loved it – and still do. Anyone who tells you it’s not a Genesis album isn’t a real fan. Come at me!

And the most recent?

Galleon Ascending by The Prophets Of Zarquon. I’m a big fan of this band and this album doesn’t disappoint.

Your first prog-related gig?

Tony Patterson’s Regenesis at City Hall in Sheffield, around 2003. I brought a mate along who wasn’t well-versed in the material. He asked if we could go for a curry “after this song.” The song was Supper’s Ready. He was waiting a while!

Genesis - Congo (Official Music Video) - YouTube Watch On

And the latest?

Dim Gray. They were fantastic and sounded great.

Best proggy show you’ve ever been to?

Rather boringly, it was Genesis at Manchester in 2007 – the first time I saw them or Phil live. When they opened up with Behind The Lines there were tears in my eyes. One of the best days of my life.

Your latest prog discovery?

I saw Dikajee for the first time at Summer’s End this year and thought they were splendid. I’ll definitely be checking out more of their music.

Any guilty musical pleasures?

Too many to mention, from the cheesiest pop of the 80s/90s to Mike Rutherford’s Acting Very Strange, which many proggers love to hate!

Outside of music, what are you into?

I’m massively into audiobooks and radio dramas, like the latest Charles Paris Mystery by Simon Brett and old stuff like Journey Into Space, The Hitchhiker’s Guide To The Galaxy, Dick Barton. And I love having a laugh with cartoons such as Family Guy and South Park.

What’s your favourite venue?

Trading Boundaries is a fabulous venue with great folks working there. They really care about the music. Tiger Moth Tales’ latest live album, A Visit To Trading Boundaries, was recorded there.

Who’s your prog hero?

He would hate me for saying this, but it’s Andy Latimer. As a confirmed fanboy and also a member of Camel, I’ve had the chance to truly get to know him and his music. Andy is one of the humblest and nicest blokes I know. A genuine prog hero.

I took my wife-to-be to see The Musical Box in Nottingham. It didn’t put her off!

Which muso would you most like to work with?

I’d love to do something crazy with Jem Godfrey. He’s a better keyboard player than I am. We could do something cool.

The most important piece of music in prog rock?

The first piece that truly got me into prog was Genesis’ The Battle Of Epping Forest, so I’m going with that.

Enjoyed a good book lately?

I’ve been re-reading Dick Francis’ bibliography for the umpteenth time. I particularly enjoyed Longshot.

Tiger Moth Tales - Still Alive - YouTube Watch On

Ever had a prog-related date?

I took my wife-to-be to see The Musical Box at the Royal Concert Hall in Nottingham. Not a date as such, but we later got married – so it didn’t put her off!

Which proggers are good to hang out with?

I’ve had a couple of hilarious meals out with Simon Godfrey and Robert Ramsay.

Which prog record gets you in a good mood?

Mike Rutherford’s Smallcreep’s Day never fails to put a smile on my face.

What are you up to at the moment?

I’m working on the latest albums by Cyan and The Bardic Depths, both of which are shaping up marvellously. I’m enjoying recording vocals and playing sax without having to do much writing. This year I shall return to making new music for Tiger Moth Tales. It’ll be a bit different from previous albums, but it’s going to be proggy. I’m still having a ball doing prog.