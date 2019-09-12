Prog Awards 2019: Dream Theater, Big Big Train, Hawkwind among this year’s winners

This evening, the great and the good of the prog world gathered for the eighth annual Progressive Music Awards at the Underglobe in London.

It had previously been announced that Pink Floyd legend Nick Mason would be crowned this year’s Prog God – but there was also the small matter of handing out eight other awards which were voted for by Prog magazine readers, and to the remaining seven winners which were selected by the magazine’s editorial team.

Al Murray was on hand to host the evening’s ceremony – so who won? Read on.

The first award was in the Visionary category which was presented to the God Of Hellfire himself Arthur Brown by former Purson vocalist Rosalie Cunningham.

That was followed by success for Tesseract frontman Dan Tompkins in the Album Cover Of The Year category for his solo album Castles, which was designed by Ani Artworks.

Next up was Video Of The Year which went to Swiss folk proggers Cellar Darling for their Costin Chioreanu-created animated promo for Insomnia.

Dream Theater guitarist John Petrucci was then named the Chris Squire Virtuoso Of The Year, while Jo Quail picked up the coveted Limelight award for best newcomer.

Reissue Of The Year went to Marillion for the five-disc Clutching At Straws Deluxe Edition, while John Lodge of The Moody Blues was recognised in this year’s Lifetime Achievement category, which was presented to him by Rick Wakeman.

The Prog In The Park stage at the UK’s Ramblin’ Man Fair claimed Event Of The Year after performances by artists including Fish, Mostly Autumn and Von Hertzen Brothers in the summer, while Hawkwind’s Warrior On The Edge Of Time was honoured with the Classic Album award which was presented to Dave Brock by Jane Weaver.

The hotly contested Album Of The Year was picked up by Big Big Train for this year’s top 40 hit Grand Tour, Wang Chung's Jack Hues received the Outer Limits accolade and Dream Theater walked away with International Band Of The Year following the release of their latest album Distance Over Time.

Industry VIP winner was Tony Smith, who accepted the award from music agent and promoter John Giddings, while UK Band Of The Year went to Haken.

That just left comedian Rory Bremner to present Nick Mason with the coveted Prog God award, which saw the drummer take to the stage to a standing ovation.

Find the full list of categories and winners below.

Prog Awards host Al Murray with Nick Mason and his Saucerful Of Secrets (Image credit: Fraser Lewry)

The Progressive Music Awards 2019 winners

Visionary: Arthur Brown

Album Cover Of The Year: Daniel Tompkins - Castles

Video Of The Year: Cellar Darling - Insomnia

Chris Squire Virtuoso: John Petrucci

Limelight: Jo Quail

Reissue Of The Year: Marillion - Clutching At Straws Deluxe Edition

Lifetime Achievement: John Lodge

Event Of The Year: Ramblin’ Man Fair - Prog In The Park Stage

Classic Album: Hawkwind - Warrior On The Edge Of Time

Album Of The Year: Big Big Train - Grand Tour

Outer Limits: Jack Hues

International Band Of The Year: Dream Theater

Industry VIP: Tony Smith

UK Band Of The Year: Haken

Prog God: Nick Mason