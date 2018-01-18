Ne Obliviscaris share live Intra Venus video

Ne Obliviscaris have shared a live video of their performance of Intra Venus.
The footage was captured at Le Poisson Rouge in New York on November 22 during their 2017 US tour in support of latest album Urn.
In December, the band announced details of a UK and European tour, which is set to get under way in March, following their February shows in their homeland of Australia.
The band say in a statement: “Finally, we are coming to Europe for an extensive tour playing our full 90 plus minutes headlining set!
“All currently confirmed dates are listed below, but if your city or country is missing, have no fear, expect a host more shows on the way, which will be announced in the new year as we are definitely aiming to get to as many places as possible.”
Find a full list of the band’s upcoming tour dates below.
- New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today
- Architects return to the cover of Metal Hammer to kickstart 2018
- Between The Buried And Me announce double album Automata
- Megadeth and Anthrax men to release Altitudes & Attitude album
Ne Obliviscaris 2018 tour dates
Feb 09: Adelaide Fowler’s Live, Australia
Feb 10: Melbourne Max Watts, Australia
Feb 14: Canberra The Basement, Australia
Feb 15: Newcastle The Cambridge Hotel, Australia
Feb 16: Sydney Manning Bar, Australia
Feb 17: Brisbane The Triffid, Australia
Feb 21: Auckland Kings Arms, New Zealand
Feb 22: Wellington Valhalla, New Zealand
Feb 24: Perth Jack Rabbit Slim’s, Australia
Mar 25: Dublin Voodoo Lounge, Ireland
Mar 27: Glasgow Audio, UK
Mar 28: Nottingham Rescue Rooms, UK
Mar 29: Manchester Rebellion, UK
Mar 30: London The Dome, UK
Mar 31: Eindhoven Dynamo, Netherlands
Apr 01: Cologne MTC, Germany
Apr 02: Wiesbaden Schlachthof, Germany
Apr 04: Munich Backstage, Germany
Apr 05: Leipzig Naumanns, Germany
Apr 06: Hamburg Headcrash, Germany
Apr 08: Gothenburg Sticky Fingers, Sweden
Apr 09: Oslo Blå, Norway
Apr 10: Stockholm Fryhuset Klubben, Sweden
Apr 12: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland