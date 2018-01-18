Megadeth and Anthrax men to release Altitudes & Attitude album

Altitudes & Attitude, the band featuring Megadeth’s David Ellefson and Anthrax’s Frank Bello, have said that their debut album will be released later this year.

The two bassists launched their self-titled, three-track EP in 2014, and reported in 2016 that they were working with producer Jay Ruston on new material.

And in a new interview with AXS, Bello says: “Dave and I have done a lot of bass clinics together. There was a lot of down time sitting around backstage and Dave comes up to me and said, ‘Why don’t we start writing some songs?’

“It was as easy as that, and we began writing some songs. I took on the vocals and played rhythm guitar, he played bass and we had Jeff Friedl from A Perfect Circle play drums. People were really diggin’ it and it got great traction on the radio. People wanted more.

“We only put out a three-song EP, but with both Dave and I being involved with our own bands, we are on the road nonstop.

“We finally got together this past year and during our down time we put together a full-length record. It is due out this year sometime around September or October.”

Further details will be revealed in due course.

Last week, Ellefson reported that Megadeth wouldn’t be rushed into releasing the follow-up to 2016 album Dystopia, while Anthrax will launch their new live package Kings Among Scotland on April 27.

David Ellefson on why the Megadeth Rust In Peace-era reunion didn’t happen

Famous Firsts: Anthrax's Frank Bello on surviving smelly tours and loving Kiss