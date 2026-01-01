The 20 best prog reissues of 2025

The Alan Parsons Project – Tales Of Mystery And Imagination

The groundbreaking 1976 debut album from The Alan Parsons Project was the first of this year’s reissues campaign for the band, arriving as a 45RPM double-vinyl Audiophile Edition remastered at half-speed on limited- edition clear vinyl, no less, as well as an expanded CD release.

What we said: “Mystery and imagination it has in spades. Some elements have dated, but others surprise with their boldness... It’s genuinely epic, carrying the album to the heights of gothic grandeur it’s been seeking.”

– Chris Roberts, Prog 159