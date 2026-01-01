The 20 best prog reissues of 2025
Long-awaited cuts from Pink Floyd, Genesis, Rush, Mike Oldfield and many more got the deluxe treatment over the past 12 months. Is your favourite on our list?
The prog world was inundated with huge reissue campaigns in 2025, with long-awaited cuts from Pink Floyd, Genesis, Rush, Mike Oldfield and many more all getting the deluxe treatment. We’ve collated our writers’ favourites to create a list of the Top 20 best reissues of the year.
The Alan Parsons Project – Tales Of Mystery And Imagination
The groundbreaking 1976 debut album from The Alan Parsons Project was the first of this year’s reissues campaign for the band, arriving as a 45RPM double-vinyl Audiophile Edition remastered at half-speed on limited- edition clear vinyl, no less, as well as an expanded CD release.
What we said: “Mystery and imagination it has in spades. Some elements have dated, but others surprise with their boldness... It’s genuinely epic, carrying the album to the heights of gothic grandeur it’s been seeking.”
– Chris Roberts, Prog 159
Van der Graaf Generator -– World Record
The final release from the ‘classic’ Hammill/Banton/ Jackson/Evans line-up until 2005’s Present album, 1976’s World Record arrived in a clamshell box with two discs featuring new stereo and 5.1 mixes, and on vinyl too.
What we said: “Stephen W Tayler has already done a tremendous job of breathing new life into both Godbluff and Still Life on The Charisma Years box set and now World Record has received similar treatment.” – Sid Smith, Prog 158
Renaissance – Opening Out: The Albums 1977-1979
Renaissance’s three studio albums of the era – Novella (1977), Song For All Seasons (1978) and Azure d’Or (1979) – collected in a nice little box, showing the classical-themed proggers trying to move with the times. Biggest hit, 1978’s Northern Lights, proved they could.
What we said: “Reissued as a three-CD clamshell box set, these albums are a reminder of the singular Renaissance magic that largely stemmed from John Tout’s Rick Wakeman-adjacent piano flair and Annie Haslam’s agile, crystalline voice.”
– James McNair, Prog 160
Kraftwerk – Autobahn 50th Anniversary Edition
The album that put Kraftwerk on the map, mixing their early progressive proclivities with their increasingly less-is-more approach to making music, arrived in various guises: a picture disc (for the first time ever), a Blu-ray disc featuring a Dolby Atmos Mix reconstructed from the original 16-track tapes at Kling Klang Studio by Ralf Hütter, and a full digital release for the Atmos mix.
What we said: “What a creative gold rush this undemonstrative journey was.”
– Chris Roberts, Prog 158
Supertramp – Crime Of The Century and Crisis? What Crisis?
Prog 164 cover artist Supertramp, whose founding member Rick Davies passed away in September, had their breakthrough classic from 1974, Crime Of The Century, and its 1975 follow-up, Crisis? What Crisis?, buffed up and reissued on 180g vinyl remastered at half-speed at Abbey Road Studios. Lush.
What we said: “Paul Wakefield’s artwork for both albums will prompt a Proustian rush in many listeners.
Rest assured the records themselves remain even more evocative.”
– Chris Roberts, Prog 163
Frank Zappa – One Size Fits All (Super Deluxe)
The 14th release from the Mothers Of Invention, and Zappa’s own 20th album, 1975’s One Size Fits All continues the current reissues campaign, delivering across four CDs and a Blu-ray, boasting all the trimmings a Zappa fan could want. And then some.
What we said: “Expands the original album’s nine tracks to 58, adding a wealth of rough mixes, studio outtakes and live performances. As anniversary editions go, this one is exhaustively thorough.”
– David West, Prog 164
King Crimson’s wildly eclectic third album got reissued on CD and Blu-ray in a mini-vinyl replica sleeve with new 2025 and Elemental mixes for the CD, and the whole kit and caboodle on the Blu-ray. It was released at the same time as In The Wake Of Poseidon, but it was Lizard that our writers went for.
What we said: “Lizard is a revelation, with Steven Wilson overseeing a complex but rewarding work.”
– Joe Banks, Prog 164
The German collective’s 1971 debut album was reappraised over seven CDs (and as a digital release). Polydor Records, who initially released it, thought would sound like Germany’s answer to The Beatles – they’d shelled out a considerable sum to writer Uwe Nettlelbeck to discover such a band. They thought wrong.
What we said: “Even at a remove of over 50 years, Faust remains a bold, bewildering, but ultimately rewarding experience.”
– Julian Marszalek, Prog 163
Kate Bush - The Best Of The Other Sides
Originally a collection of all the B-sides and other songs that didn’t exist on any album, it was part of 2018’s Remastered II box set. Some, but not all, of the tracks have been collected onto a new CD and coloured vinyl release.
What we said: “Bush is a prime example of an artist unrestrained by inhibitions or questions of what may or may not be tasteful... The Best Of The Other Sides packs in much to remind us of her singular genius.”
– James McNair, Prog 165
XTC – Drums And Wires BD Atmos Edition
Swindon’s art- rockers/arch poppers’ 1979 commercial breakthrough album, remixed and finessed by Steven Wilson. The CD and Blu-ray set had a new 2025 mix while Wilson’s 2014 mix graced the vinyl release for the very first time.
What we said: “No boxes remain unticked, hence the 2025 reboot of Steve Lillywhite’s fine original production sounds daisy-fresh, clear as a bell. This is one of the most brilliantly idiosyncratic records of its era.”
– James McNair, Prog 164
Jethro Tull – Still Living In The Past
Tull’s much-loved 1972 compilation, which collected various album and single tracks as well as some live recordings, got the lavish reissue treatment over five CDs and a Blu-ray, with inevitable Steven Wilson mixes plus the whole of the 1970 Carnegie Hall concert, finally.
What we said: “There remains something about vintage Tull, which, in 2025, still throws up surprises. It’s the live bolt-ons which makes this package as playful as it is posterity-targeted.”
– Chris Roberts, Prog 162
Mike Oldfield – Hergest Ridge 50th Anniversary
Mike Oldfield’s follow-up to 1973’s groundbreaking Tubular Bells hit 50 years old last year, but, as with so many of these anniversary reissues, the finished article actually arrived a year later, this time as a double-vinyl set featuring Oldfield’s own 2010 mix on vinyl for the very first time, as well as a Blu-ray with the obligatory Dolby Atmos mix and more.
What we said: “The range of the new editions spoils Oldfield fans with multiple choices, enveloping the listener deep in Hergest Ridge’s rich textural infrastructure.”
– Sid Smith, Prog 161
Hawkwind – In The Hall Of The Mountain Grill
In which the space rockers’ final Lemmy-driven album returned spread across nine discs, which also featured various mixes courtesy of Stephen W Tayler, of the album and three whole live shows from the era, presented on both CD and Blu-ray.
What we said: “Crisped and oomphed by a fresh remaster, the bolts-ons are an utter treat for the Hawkwind faithful. Stellar stuff.”
– Ian Fortnam, Prog 161
Peter Hammill – The Charisma & Virgin Recordings 1971-1986
The mercurial Van der Graaf Generator frontman’s solo releases for first Charisma Records, and then Virgin, spread across a whopping 18 CDs and two Blu-rays, all newly remastered, rare BBC sessions, live recordings and rare previously unreleased European TV performances to boot.
What we said: “All-encompassing and assuredly eccentric, Peter Hammill’s solo catalogue is almost too vast to be contained. This expansive and comprehensive box set does a pretty fine job of tackling it.”
– Dom Lawson, Prog 164
Pentangle – The Albums 1976-1972
A lavish, generously annotated box set celebrating folk prog’s first supergroup. Finnish label SVART took a collection of the band’s first six records, which had appeared on CD in 2017, and lovingly transferred them on to vinyl.
What we said: “Out-takes, live tracks and material cherry-picked from contemporaneous solo albums by the group’s esteemed guitarists Bert Jansch and John Renbourn all feature. It’s great to see it revisited, re-evaluated and expanded.”
– James McNair, Prog 159
Tangerine Dream – Phaedra (50th Anniversary)
This rather excellent six-disc box set shines new light on the creation of the German electronic music pioneers’ groundbreaking fifth studio album from 1974, and makes it more apparent why it was the release that set them on the international map.
What we said: “It’s all too easy to get cynical about anniversary editions, but this one confirms Phaedra’s brilliance, illuminates its creation and, crucially, enthrals throughout.”
– Julian Marszalek, Prog 159
In which Canada’s finest prog export threw almost the entire kitchen sink into the top-of-the- range super-deluxe edition, which housed vinyl albums, hardback books, art prints, comic books and more – even if it arrived a year late. There were other formats too.
What we said: “50 does a great job of charting the band’s journey from nerdy The Who and Led Zeppelin freaks to elder statesmen grudgingly accepted by the cultural gatekeepers who once derided them.”
– Dave Everley, Prog 158
Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here 50
Alienation, loss and a legendary live bootleg – the prog giants’ post-Dark Side Of The Moon masterpiece gets the ultimate 50th-birthday box set treatment, as well as being reissued on lesser formats for those with lesser bank balances.
What we said: “Even for the most hardcore Floyd fans, there’s a lot here to get excited about, particularly the six previously unreleased demos and alternative versions. Wish You Were Here remains as beguiling and mysterious as when it was first released.”
– Joe Banks, Prog 165
Yes – Close To The Edge (Super Deluxe)
For many this was the band’s – if not the genre’s – finest moment. Yes’ 1972 classic is the latest to get the lavish hardback, multi-format treatment with new stereo, Dolby Atmos and 5.1 mixes from Steven Wilson.
What we said: “While many fans are content with the original release, significant numbers have re-bought the album over the years as they immerse themselves ever deeper, ever closer to the music. It’s very much this part of the market that the latest iteration is looking to appeal to.”
– Sid Smith, Prog 158
Genesis – The Lamb Lies Down On Broadway (50th Anniversary Super Deluxe)
After what seemed like forever, Genesis’ much-loved concept album was finally beefed up and reissued as a bumper set that won our critics’ hearts.
What we said: “Like the best of Genesis’ work, this box is both musical and magical. The super-deluxe edition features a remaster of the album by Miles Showell from the original 1974 tapes, various mixes of the original album, including an Atmos mix overseen by Gabriel and Tony Banks at Real World. With all its many component parts and forward-thinking modernism, this most celebrated yet problematic Genesis album finally receives the release it deserves. It’s even better than the Rael thing.”
– Daryl Easlea, Prog 163
