Watch Ne Obliviscaris guitarist shred through Pyrrhic

Ne Obliviscaris have released a video showing guitarist Benjamin Baret shredding his way through their track Pyrrhic.

The song originally featured on the Australian outfit’s 2014 album Citadel – with the new clip showing the intricate fretwork Baret utilised on the track.

Baret tells Prog: “The riffs for that song are inspired by the great Gothenburg scene of the late 90s, with a more modern twist to it.

“The harmonised guitar part relies on a descending chromatic pattern which gives the main riff its flavour. The break is a classical music inspired moment, the chord positions are very piano-like which is something I love to do because it allows me to approach chord progressions in a fresher way.

“Come with me off the beaten path.”

Ne Obliviscaris are currently working on their next album, with the band saying earlier this month that they had two songs ready and were tracking guitars for other tracks.

See the clip of Baret playing Pyrrhic below.

Ne Obliviscaris have several European dates lined up for next month.

Ne Obliviscaris reveal Curator video