Ne Obliviscaris - Urn album review

The increased interest in extreme metal and acceptance of progressive, challenging music means there’s never been a better time for a new Ne Obliviscaris record. The Australians’ amalgam of tech-death, prog and a dash of the symphonic still remains a unique proposition, although, frustratingly, this still has yet to translate into the coherently brilliant set of songs that their imagination promises. The sound of Tim Charles’s violin weaving its melodies through the blasting double kickdrum at the end of opening track Libera (Part I) – Saturnine Spheres is wonderfully exciting, but moments of such inspiration don’t hit often enough to make Urn the magnum opus you wish for. Often the diametrically opposed elements jar rather than meld, but when the pot is left to simmer for long enough, such as on album centrepiece Eyrie, you get a glimpse of how special Ne Obliviscaris could be.