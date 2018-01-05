Architects return to the cover of Metal Hammer to kickstart 2018

To start 2018 we’re celebrating one of the UK’s most important bands. Architects are your January cover stars!

In an emotional and candid interview, the guys talk us through their ongoing grieving process after the loss of Tom, the scale of that imminent Alexandra Palace show and, for the first time, what comes next. You do not want to miss it.

Plus, the issue comes with a free, exclusive A4 print designed by Jon Barmby – the man behind the striking artwork for Doomsday!

Oh, and Black Label Society fans? You may wanna pick this issue up too – it comes with a FREE, souvenir BLS magazine. More Zakk Wylde than you’ll find anywhere else!

And, because we’re excited about a new year, we’re also packing a FREE album from Nepalese metallers, Underside!

But that’s not all. A new year means a ton of new music, tours and bands to get excited about – which is why we’ve put together the ultimate 2018 preview!

From Parkway Drive to Within Temptation to Saxon to Oceans Of Slumber to Behemoth, metal’s biggest and best names give us an exclusive look into their plans for 2018. Get ready. It’s gonna be huge

We also preview the massive, Hammer-sponsored Trivium tour coming your way this April – featuring Code Orange, Power Trip and Venom Prison!

Want more? We dig inside the new Watain album to find out why they’ve gone back to their roots for their most extreme album ever!

We head out to Mexico with Bullet For My Valentine!

Catch up with Of Mice & Men as they prepare to start a new chapter!

And also head to Nepal’s biggest metal festival, Silence, to discover the amazing rise – and ongoing struggle – of one of the world’s most exciting metal scenes.

We also hail the rise and rise of the sensational Amenra!

And get stoked for a new Corrosion Of Conformity album with a returning Pepper Keenan!

