“It might be like The Exorcist, which was touted by the Catholic Church because it showed on-screen what they’ve been talking about”: Ice Nine Kills have finished writing their horror film The Slashin’ Of The Christ and want to cast some familiar faces

Ice Nine Kills have offered an update on their slasher film The Slashin’ Of The Christ, saying that the script is finished and that they hope to get some well-known horror actors involved.

Talking exclusively to Metal Hammer, the New England metalcore band’s singer Spencer Charnas describes what to expect from their first foray into feature-length movie-making.

“Like everything we do, there’s horror, there’s violence, but there’s a wink to the camera,” he says. “We’re not taking ourselves too seriously, and I think the world needs a movie like this.”

When asked whether the film will annoy as many Christians as the title suggests, the frontman surprisingly downplays any potential offensiveness. “I think that it might be like The Exorcist, which was touted by the Catholic Church because it showed on-screen what they’ve been talking about,” he answers.

Charnas also lets slip that writing on the film is done, and that the band are currently in discussion with several film studios and possible directors. We ask if there’s any chance of seeing a “familiar face” or two on the cast list when the time comes.

“I certainly hope so,” he says. “And who’s to say who will live and who will die?”

The Slashin’ Of The Christ was first teased in April. Charnas co-wrote the script with Paul Soter (Super Troopers, Club Dread) and Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) was revealed to be a co-producer.

Metal Hammer Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Metal Hammer, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

2026 is shaping up to be a busy year for Ice Nine Kills. As well as developing their film, they’ll be working on the follow-up to their 2021 album The Silver Scream 2: Welcome To Horrorwood and taking part in several soundtrack projects. Charnas reveals that the band’s next album will feature recent standalone singles A Work Of Art, The Great Unknown and The Laugh Track.

“It’s like what we did on Silver Scream 2: it all sounds like the same band, but no two songs are the same,” he says of the upcoming release. “We try to see what other bands are doing and do the opposite. We grew up on punk music and Broadway stuff, so it’s fun to pepper in, ‘What would the Vandals meets Les Misérables meets Cannibal Corpse sound like?’”

Ice Nine Kills may have never made their own horror film before, but they have a ton of connections within the genre. The songs on their Silver Scream albums are all inspired by horror properties, and the video for A Work Of Art starred Terrifier actor David Howard Thornton, who portrayed his serial killer character Art The Clown from the beloved franchise. In addition, the music video for The Laugh Track featured Scream star Matthew Lillard.

The band even have their own convention, Silver Scream Con, which made its London debut earlier this month with several celebrities from the world of horror showing up. David Howard Thornton and Terrifier director Damian Leone were among those who made guest appearances.

Ice Nine Kills have a number of live dates in place for next year. They’ll play at US festival Welcome To Rockville in May before hitting the European festival circuit the following month. They’ll play four dates in Australia, supporting Electric Callboy, in September.