Between The Buried And Me announce double album Automata

Between The Buried And Me have announced that they’ll launch their new album titled Automata later this year.

It’ll be split into two releases, with Automata Part I arriving on March 9 and Automata Part II scheduled for release in the summer, with a final date still to be revealed. Both will be released via Sumerian Records.

BTBAM frontman Tommy Rogers says of the follow-up to 2015’s Coma Ecliptic: “Every single week music comes and goes. We can get music instantly and with this luxury, the listener has a hard time sitting down with albums and exploring their every twist and turn.

“Because of this, we have decided to release our new album in two parts.

“Our music is dense and our albums are very long, so we want to give people two separate moments to dive in this year and explore new music that we’ve put our entire being into.

“We hope you enjoy the creation as much as we’ve enjoyed the process.”

In addition, the band have teased a video for new track Condemned To The Gallows which can be seen below. The full version will be revealed tomorrow (Friday, January 19).

Between The Buried And Me have also announced a US tour with Leprous and The Dear Hunter.

Find the full list of tour dates below, along with the Automata Part I cover art and tracklist.

Between The Buried And Me Automata Part I tracklist

Condemned to the Gallows House Organ Yellow Eyes Millions Gold Distance Blot

Tour Dates

Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Chicago, United States Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM First Ave Minneapolis, United States Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Ogden Theatre Denver, United States Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:00PM The Complex Salt Lake City, United States Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM Showbox Seattle, United States Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM Wonder Ballroom Portland, United States Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM The Regency Ballroom San Francisco, United States Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PM House Of Blues Anaheim, United States Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PM Belasco Theater Los Angeles, United States Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PM House of Blues Las Vegas, United States Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM Marquee Phoenix, United States Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM Sunshine Theater Albuquerque, United States Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PM Come and Take It Live Austin, United States Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PM Canton Hall Dallas, United States Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM Warehouse Ballroom Houston, United States Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM The Beacham Theater Orlando, United States Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM Revolution Fort Lauderdale, United States Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PM Cannery Ballroom Nashville, United States Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PM Orange Peel Asheville, United States Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PM Mr. Smalls Millvale, United States Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PM Electric Factory Philadelphia, United States Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PM Upstate Concert Hall Albany, United States Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PM Royale Boston, United States Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PM Playstation Theater New York, United States Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PM Fillmore Silver Spring, United States Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM Agora Theatre Cleveland, United States Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM Emerald Theatre Mt. Clemens, United States

