Between The Buried And Me announce double album Automata

By Prog  

Between The Buried And Me will release part one of Automata in March, with Automata II set to arrive this summer - watch teaser for new video

Between The Buried And Me's Tommy Rogers
(Image: © Getty)

Between The Buried And Me have announced that they’ll launch their new album titled Automata later this year.

It’ll be split into two releases, with Automata Part I arriving on March 9 and Automata Part II scheduled for release in the summer, with a final date still to be revealed. Both will be released via Sumerian Records.

BTBAM frontman Tommy Rogers says of the follow-up to 2015’s Coma Ecliptic: “Every single week music comes and goes. We can get music instantly and with this luxury, the listener has a hard time sitting down with albums and exploring their every twist and turn.

“Because of this, we have decided to release our new album in two parts.

“Our music is dense and our albums are very long, so we want to give people two separate moments to dive in this year and explore new music that we’ve put our entire being into.

“We hope you enjoy the creation as much as we’ve enjoyed the process.”

In addition, the band have teased a video for new track Condemned To The Gallows which can be seen below. The full version will be revealed tomorrow (Friday, January 19).

Between The Buried And Me have also announced a US tour with Leprous and The Dear Hunter.

Find the full list of tour dates below, along with the Automata Part I cover art and tracklist.

Between The Buried And Me Automata Part I tracklist

  1. Condemned to the Gallows
  2. House Organ
  3. Yellow Eyes
  4. Millions
  5. Gold Distance
  6. Blot

Tour Dates

Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesChicago, United States
Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PMFirst AveMinneapolis, United States
Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00PMOgden TheatreDenver, United States
Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:00PMThe ComplexSalt Lake City, United States
Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PMShowboxSeattle, United States
Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PMWonder BallroomPortland, United States
Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Regency BallroomSan Francisco, United States
Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse Of BluesAnaheim, United States
Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PMBelasco TheaterLos Angeles, United States
Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PMHouse of BluesLas Vegas, United States
Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PMMarqueePhoenix, United States
Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PMSunshine TheaterAlbuquerque, United States
Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PMCome and Take It LiveAustin, United States
Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PMCanton HallDallas, United States
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PMWarehouse BallroomHouston, United States
Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PMThe Beacham TheaterOrlando, United States
Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PMRevolutionFort Lauderdale, United States
Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PMCannery BallroomNashville, United States
Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PMOrange PeelAsheville, United States
Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PMMr. SmallsMillvale, United States
Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PMElectric FactoryPhiladelphia, United States
Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PMUpstate Concert HallAlbany, United States
Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PMRoyaleBoston, United States
Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PMPlaystation TheaterNew York, United States
Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PMFillmoreSilver Spring, United States
Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PMAgora TheatreCleveland, United States
Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PMEmerald TheatreMt. Clemens, United States

