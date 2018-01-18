Between The Buried And Me announce double album Automata

Between The Buried And Me have announced that they’ll launch their new album titled Automata later this year.
It’ll be split into two releases, with Automata Part I arriving on March 9 and Automata Part II scheduled for release in the summer, with a final date still to be revealed. Both will be released via Sumerian Records.
BTBAM frontman Tommy Rogers says of the follow-up to 2015’s Coma Ecliptic: “Every single week music comes and goes. We can get music instantly and with this luxury, the listener has a hard time sitting down with albums and exploring their every twist and turn.
“Because of this, we have decided to release our new album in two parts.
“Our music is dense and our albums are very long, so we want to give people two separate moments to dive in this year and explore new music that we’ve put our entire being into.
“We hope you enjoy the creation as much as we’ve enjoyed the process.”
In addition, the band have teased a video for new track Condemned To The Gallows which can be seen below. The full version will be revealed tomorrow (Friday, January 19).
Between The Buried And Me have also announced a US tour with Leprous and The Dear Hunter.
Find the full list of tour dates below, along with the Automata Part I cover art and tracklist.
Between The Buried And Me Automata Part I tracklist
- Condemned to the Gallows
- House Organ
- Yellow Eyes
- Millions
- Gold Distance
- Blot
Tour Dates
|Friday, March 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Chicago, United States
|Saturday, March 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|First Ave
|Minneapolis, United States
|Monday, March 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Ogden Theatre
|Denver, United States
|Tuesday, March 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Complex
|Salt Lake City, United States
|Thursday, March 8, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Showbox
|Seattle, United States
|Friday, March 9, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Wonder Ballroom
|Portland, United States
|Saturday, March 10, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Regency Ballroom
|San Francisco, United States
|Sunday, March 11, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House Of Blues
|Anaheim, United States
|Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Belasco Theater
|Los Angeles, United States
|Thursday, March 15, 2018 at 7:00PM
|House of Blues
|Las Vegas, United States
|Friday, March 16, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Marquee
|Phoenix, United States
|Saturday, March 17, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Sunshine Theater
|Albuquerque, United States
|Monday, March 19, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Come and Take It Live
|Austin, United States
|Tuesday, March 20, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Canton Hall
|Dallas, United States
|Wednesday, March 21, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Warehouse Ballroom
|Houston, United States
|Friday, March 23, 2018 at 7:00PM
|The Beacham Theater
|Orlando, United States
|Saturday, March 24, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Revolution
|Fort Lauderdale, United States
|Tuesday, March 27, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Cannery Ballroom
|Nashville, United States
|Wednesday, March 28, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Orange Peel
|Asheville, United States
|Friday, March 30, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Mr. Smalls
|Millvale, United States
|Saturday, March 31, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Electric Factory
|Philadelphia, United States
|Monday, April 2, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Upstate Concert Hall
|Albany, United States
|Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Royale
|Boston, United States
|Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Playstation Theater
|New York, United States
|Thursday, April 5, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Fillmore
|Silver Spring, United States
|Friday, April 6, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Agora Theatre
|Cleveland, United States
|Saturday, April 7, 2018 at 7:00PM
|Emerald Theatre
|Mt. Clemens, United States
