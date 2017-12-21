New Issue Of Prog On Sale Today

The new issue of Prog is on sale today. We celebrate the early career of British prog rock band Gentle Giant. The band’s three Shulman brothers and Kerry Minnear recently regrouped to receive an award in their home town of Portsmouth and Prog was granted exclusive access to them as well as talking to Gary Green, Malcolm Mortimore and John ‘Pugwash’ Weathers about how the band evolved from Simon Dipree And The Big Sound into one of the finest progressive rock bands the Uk has ever produced.

Also in Prog 83…

Strawbs - Dave Cousins and band chat about their excellent new album The Ferryman’s Curse.

Eloy - the German prog legends are back with a new concept album.

Nik Turner - the former Hawkwind member discusses his lengthy and eventful career in The Prog Interview.

Wobbler - the retro Norwegian prog rockers talk new album and line-up.

Tiger Moth Tales - multi-talented Peter Jones goes from strength to strength.

Godsticks - a chat about new album Faced With Rage.

Galactic Cowboys - the 90s prog metallers have reunited with their original line-up.

Trojan Horse - it’s a dynamic new sound for the manchester band.

Tarja - Christmas, Finnish style!

Lee Abraham - gives prog a nice, melodic polish.

Charlotte Hatherley - the former Ash guitarist makes intriguing prog-friendly solo material.

Charlie Cawood - the Knifeworld musician chats about his first solo album.

Bill Bailey - the comedian gives us an insight into his prog world.

And there’s album and live reviews from King Crimson, Kayak, Spock’s Beard, Alan Parsons Project, Art Zoyd, Opeth, HRH Prog, Ulver and more.

Plus Von Hertzen Brothers, When Mary, Gleb Kolyadin feat. Steve Hogarth and more on the CD.

