Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan isn't being lazy over the new album

Maynard James Keenan insists he isn’t being lazy when it comes to working on Tool’s next album.

The band are working on the follow-up to 2006 album 10,000 Days, with fans increasingly desperate to hear new music from Tool.

Responding with apparent annoyance to a question about the new album’s status, Keenan tells the Wall Street Journal: “We’re working on it. Do I appear to you to be a lazy person who doesn’t want to get that done?

“I really love Led Zeppelin, and it’s a shame they’re not making more records, more records. But I got up this morning without any problem.”

Keenan goes on to compare new Tool music to his other job as a wine maker, saying: “If the fruit’s not ready, I can’t pick it. If it’s not ready I move on to something else.”

Last year, Keenan described Tool fanatics as “insufferable” for not understanding the humour in their music.

In September, Tool bassist Justin Chancellor promised fans the long-awaited new album will be “awesome.” And in April, guitarist Adam Jones said that only the shorter songs on the album still needed to be completed.

Back in June, Melvins frontman Buzz Osborne said his friend Jones had told him that one of the new tracks clocks in at 12-minutes long.

And the following month, Tool webmaster Blair Mackenzie Blake reported the band have finished a song which includes “unique time signatures” and said the band were working “four days a week” on the album.

